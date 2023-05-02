BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

May 2, 2023

Money, money, money

The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency is in the news, with revelation of a dismissed 4-year-old lawsuit against the city over how the city managed the agency and doled out the federal HOME funds for which it was responsible. But it was business as usual for the agency last week.

Late last month, the agency awarded more HOME money to four projects – three of which had already received money, but needed more. And one of them was cited in the 2019 lawsuit, indicating how long it has been in the works.

That is the Fillmore Apartments at 2201-2209 Fillmore Ave., developed by Brenda Calhoun's Onyx Global Group, which received an extra $652,800 in community development block grant funds, and $306,891.33 in non-federal money.

Onyx is converting a pair of two-story commercial buildings at the corner of Fillmore and Jewett avenues into six second-floor affordable apartments and first-floor commercial space. The $2.2 million project previously received $850,000 in HOME funds, so it would now have a total of $1.81 million in support through the agency – or 82% of the cost. The residential portion of the project is 55% complete.

As for the others, the recipients are:

• People Inc.'s Folwell Apartments at 219 Bryant St., which received an additional $350,000 in support of its $14.8 million conversion of the former Maternity Building at the Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus in the Elmwood Village into senior housing. The project already received $500,000 from BURA in May 2021, so the total is now $850,000. BURA cited cost increases because of delays in starting and finishing the project, as well as cost overruns on materials. Upon completion, the vacant 49,410-square-foot facility will include 40 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom affordable rental apartments, all targeted for seniors 55 and older, with incomes below 60% of the area median. Five units will be aimed at households earning less than 30% of the AMI, while 30 will be reserved for those earning less than 50%. Seven apartments will be reserved for elderly, frail and homeless seniors.

• La Plaza de Virginia at 257 Virginia St., a new three-story senior apartment building with 46 affordable one-bedroom apartments, which gained another $555,905. Developed by Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo (Hispanics United of Buffalo), the $17 million project is targeted at those earning less than 60% of the area median income. Five units will be accessible, while two are adapted for those who are hard of hearing or visually impaired. It previously received $950,000 from BURA in November 2020, for a total of $1.51 million.

• Mt. Olive Senior Manor, a new $27.5 million senior housing project at 703 E. Delavan Ave., undertaken by People Inc. and Mt. Olive Baptist Church's development arm. The project will receive up to $2.01 million in HOME funds from the agency. Plans call for a three-story U-shaped building with 61 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, aimed at those age 55 and up with household incomes of no more than 50% to 60% of the area median income. Twenty units will be set aside for homeless, frail or elderly adults, with supportive services, while eight are accessible and three are for those hard of hearing or with visual impairments.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

DOWNTOWNS, DOWN SOUTH

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth has awarded a series of grants for downtown master planning and Complete Streets projects to eight communities in the Southern Tier.

The partnership, an umbrella economic development group affiliated with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, awarded Downtown Revitalization Master Planning Grants to the villages of Falconer and Westfield to support efforts to enhance their downtowns. Both communities have struggled with vacancies and disinvestment, but have potential opportunities for more commercial and residential projects and historic reuse efforts, officials said.

Local leaders will work with the partnership and consultants from Barton and Loguidice to create a downtown vision, identify priority projects and develop a master plan that will serve as the basis for future state funding applications.

The partnership previously awarded funding and assistance to the Village of Sherman, Findley Lake and Imagine Forestville, and is supporting revitalization efforts in the cities of Dunkirk and Jamestown, and in the Village of Mayville.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Buffalo Preservation Board has denied a request by Matthew LaFleir's Skywalker Properties to tear down a 113-year-old four-unit apartment building, which was heavily damaged in a fire. The owner and Empire Building Diagnostics had asserted that the blaze "ruined the building" and left it "irreparably damaged."

But Preservation Board members disagreed, asserting that the building could be rehabilitated.

The board did, however, allow demolitions of a single-family house at 240 Maple St. and a double at 995 Michigan Ave., both in the Fruit Belt. Both demolitions are needed in order to enable Symphony Property Management to construct its new Lawrence apartment building, with 133 units.

The $25 million project at 983 Michigan, across from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, would consist of a five-story wing on Michigan and a four-story wing on Maple, with 129,000 square feet of space.

The panel also permitted St. Luke's Mission of Mercy and Empire Building to take down a house at 1342 Sycamore St., which St. Luke's acquired to improve the neighborhood. According to the application, the "vacant home is a fire hazard filled with flammable debris, including papers, clothes, wood, and chemicals." There was also "evidence of frequent break-ins, vandalism, and drug use," as well as rats that St. Luke "has not been able to eradicate."

"The church is not prepared financially to deal with potential lawsuits stemming from the conditions," Empire wrote in the application. "The owners have determined that the structure needs to be demolished."

THE LATEST

The plan to raise the minimum wage in New York includes some escape hatches.

The state budget includes new ways to crack down on illegal pot shops.

The plan to add to Samuel's Grande Manor is changing.

A group that is critical of unions is using billboards to target Workers United.

A project to revamp the former Truck-Lite factory in Falconer is getting tax breaks.

A coalition of community groups continues to criticize KeyBank's community investment initiatives.

Companies are cutting office space as workers keep working from home. And that has implications far beyond the businesses themselves.

Moog executives are feeling optimistic.

SUNY Erie Community College is forming a committee to search for a new president.

M&T Bank is cutting 12% of its office space, but not any jobs.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is offering more incentives for projects that are more diverse.

Buffalo Bills executive Ron Raccuia thinks the new stadium will have more spin-off development.

If you're having a baby in Wyoming County, you'll have to drive a bit to deliver.

Consumer advocates say New York's car insurance rates use credit scoring and ZIP code ratings to charge high premiums, even for drivers with perfect records.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is moving its downsized downtown offices to Seneca One tower.

Lake Shore Savings Bank named a new CEO.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

2. Part carnival, part sports: How the Buffalo Bandits turned a second-tier professional sport into a fan favorite.

3. The next war on weed: How unlicensed marijuana stores threaten to upend the state's legal cannabis retail program.

4. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has paid $4.67 million to settle six discrimination lawsuits.

5. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center hired a law firm to investigate accusations of racism. It wants to keep the report secret.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a w