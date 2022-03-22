Buffalo Next: Digging up more shovel-ready land

Loans range from $25,000 to $100,000, at an interest rate of 2.44%. To apply, contact the CCIDA at 716-661-8900.

Why it matters: The CCIDA had originally received $10.5 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in September 2020 to create its Revolving Loan Fund. So far, more than 50 entities have received loans.

The CCIDA is also teaming up with the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College and Insyte Consulting to offer grants of up to $10,000 to reimburse small businesses with 50 or fewer employees for the costs of upgrading their websites, social media, branding and other initiatives.

That money comes from funds that the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. For more information or to apply, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or online at sbdcjcc.org.

