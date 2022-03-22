Buffalo Next: Digging up more shovel-ready land

By JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN
MARCH 22, 2022
Wherefore art thou, shovel-ready land?
Leaders in Erie and Niagara counties have been talking for years about a dire shortage of available sites and buildings to attract new businesses.
But lest you think that's exclusive to the urban areas, check out what rural Chautauqua County is doing.
The head of the county's Industrial Development Agency says he wants to see the county buy at least 80 acres of land – in one or more large parcels – that could be used for shovel-ready sites.
It's all part of the effort to position Chautauqua for more growth and attract more employers.
Mark Geise, also deputy county executive for economic development, noted in a report to the agency board that the additional land is needed because of the well-documented shortage of available options for businesses throughout the region.
Experts say that shortage jeopardizes Western New York's chances of landing new companies that want to be able to move fast. Even Gov. Kathy Hochul noted the importance of shovel-ready sites during her stop in Buffalo last week.
"Shovel-ready is the word we hear the most," she said.
Geise is also focusing continued efforts on reviving what he calls "properties of community importance," such as:
• The Furniture Mart Building in Jamestown, where the county is working with the Gebbie Foundation and other local stakeholders to prepare it for redevelopment. Krog Corp. could be one possible developer for the project.
• The White Inn in Fredonia, where owner JG Funding, the community and the state are seeking to get the property sold to "a responsible developer."
• Silver Creek High School, where Region Nine UAW Housing Corp. is planning to convert the dilapidated building into senior housing.
• The Welch Building in Westfield, where Savarino Cos. and Rant LLC are planning a mixed-use project with housing and commercial space.
• The former NRG power plant in Dunkirk, where the county and city are using state funds on pre-development efforts, including an infrastructure assessment, environmental studies, marketing materials and site planning.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
IN THE WORKS
Three vacant historic buildings on Buffalo's East Side are about to get a makeover that will restore them as mixed-use commercial buildings with 15 market-rate residential apartments upstairs.
Under plans by HHL Architects, Peyton Barlow Co.'s Peyton Corner Properties plans to renovate the existing three-story buildings at 574-586 Broadway – between Madison and Monroe streets – while also constructing a pair of two-story additions that would be recessed to unify the three buildings while distinguishing new from old. All three were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
The $4.2 million project will create a mixed-use complex on 0.53 acres, with seven two-bedroom units, six one-bedroom units, a three-bedroom apartment and a studio. Four apartments are two-story units. There's also 21 parking spaces. A garage and shop in the rear would be enlarged, while a small one-story section would get a second floor.
The project received a series of eight variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals last week for lot width, ground-story height, setback, fence height, side parking, a proposed front porch on Broadway and multiple proposed front stoops to replace concrete slab steps and ramps that are not code-compliant. The new entrances will provide better access, complement the restored facades and improve the appearance of the buildings and street. Only administrative site-plan approval is still needed.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY, MO-NEY...
What: Low interest loans. Chautauqua County has lots of new money available to support small businesses and nonprofits.
Tell me more: The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency is launching a new round of low-interest loans for small businesses and nonprofits, using money from the CARES Act to help companies recover from economic losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Loans range from $25,000 to $100,000, at an interest rate of 2.44%. To apply, contact the CCIDA at 716-661-8900.
Why it matters: The CCIDA had originally received $10.5 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in September 2020 to create its Revolving Loan Fund. So far, more than 50 entities have received loans.
The CCIDA is also teaming up with the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College and Insyte Consulting to offer grants of up to $10,000 to reimburse small businesses with 50 or fewer employees for the costs of upgrading their websites, social media, branding and other initiatives.
That money comes from funds that the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act. For more information or to apply, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or online at sbdcjcc.org.
Where homebuilding is hot, and where it's not: Grand Island is seeing a surge of activity in new housing development, including single-family homes. It experienced a doubling of new building permits last year, and several hundred single-family homes, townhomes and apartments are on the drawing board. It's not the usual locale for that, but it demonstrates how homebuilders are going where there's land available, and you can see it in other local towns as well.
Jemal ready to start work on Mohawk Ramp before June: Developer Douglas Jemal has already begun investigating the structural integrity of the Mohawk Ramp to determine what needs to be done to support the addition of two more parking levels and four levels of 200 apartments, and hopes to kick off construction work within 60 days – even before formally taking possession from the city.
Mental health crisis services facility coming to Fruit Belt: Gowanda-based Recovery Options Made Easy wants to convert a former Hospice facility on Maple Street into a residential care center for those suffering mental health crises, in a partnership with a nonprofit affiliate of St. John Baptist Church and Rev. Michael Chapman.
Firm that bought Dorsheimer House on Delaware Avenue buys second prominent property – in OP: The principals behind California-based Crux Wealth Advisors have purchased a two-story brick building at the Four Corners intersection in Orchard Park, where they will open a small office alongside OP Social Tap & Grill, Wells Fargo Advisors and Mongoose Research. The firm is already in the midst of a $2 million renovation of the historic Dorsheimer House on Delaware Avenue, which it will also occupy.
Cincinnati developer seeks and obtains approval for Main Street Lofts project: Cincinnati-based MVAH Partners and Belmont Housing for Western New York are bringing nearly 150 units of affordable housing to a cluster of properties at Main Street and Masten Avenue. The project was approved by the Planning Board on Monday.
THE BIG PICTURE
AML RightSource bets on continued success in Buffalo with promise of 363 new jobs: If the company fulfills its hiring commitment, it will have more than 540 employees in Western New York by 2026.
How a business accelerator in Buffalo aims to make entrepreneurship accessible to all: EforAll opened its Buffalo office in May and is helping entrepreneurs from Buffalo's underrepresented communities grow their own businesses. Their goal is to transform Buffalo one small business at a time.
How Silo City hopes to create a new neighborhood along the Buffalo River: Generation Development Group, the firm behind the planned conversion of the American and Perot malting warehouses into several hundred apartments and commercial space, are seeking to transform an area better known for its grain, shipping and industrial past into a trendy new place for living.
