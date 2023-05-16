BY MIKE PETRO

May 16, 2023

Company subsidiary Patina leads effort to provide food and drink to 210,000

The undertaking to host the hospitality and concessions at the PGA Championship in Rochester this week has truly been an all-hands-on-deck effort for Delaware North.

Patina Restaurant Group, the subsidiary of the company running the event, has brought together an onsite team of more than 110 managers and culinary personnel and more than 700 hourly workers from throughout Delaware North.

That includes using employees from not only Patina but also support staff from Delaware North’s national and international sports venues, streetside restaurants, catering, airports, gaming venues and corporate office in Buffalo.

Patina is flying in fish from Japan to be cooked by the company’s executive chef from Morimoto Asia in Florida, while Patina’s resources on the east and west coasts – like Giada Catering in California – will also be put to use.

Many of the managers on scene have already led large-scale catering and food service operations at high-profile events such as the Australian Open, Super Bowl, World Series, All-Star games, Stanley Cup finals, NBA finals and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmys Governors Ball.

Patina began its food and beverage service Monday as practice rounds got underway at Oak Hill Country Club. The sold-out 2023 PGA Championship will tee off Thursday for the fourth time at the club.

“The preparation and detail that has to go into every aspect of this is incredible,” said Eric Babcock, general manager for Patina Restaurant Group at PGA of America events. “For an event like this, we use the entire breadth of the enterprise.”

And all that help will be needed.

Patina will service seven on-course concessions markets, nine bar outlets, 34 chalets, 27 suites and Club PGA.

The more than 210,000 people who will be in attendance at the event over seven days are expected to consume 78,000 burgers, 66,000 hot dogs, 42,000 Italian sausage, 45,000 chicken sandwiches, 7,500 doughnuts and 162,000 bags of chips and drink from 45,000 souvenir cups, according to Delaware North.

That doesn’t even include some of the premium foods being prepared onsite, under the direction of Executive Chef Ed Milan at Patina. Among the offerings will be locally inspired products, including Buffalo-based Resurgence Brewing Company’s Pinseeker Pale Ale, which was created for the event.

“We are really proud of the folks who sort of answered the call and came in, and there’s quite a few of them,” Delaware North CEO Lou Jacobs said. “It’s literally like building a little city and then breaking it down after the event is over. It’s incredible.”

“I love the way everyone rallies together as a team. It’s a pretty cool dynamic,” he added.

Patina entered the golf hospitality sector in 2021 and has since served fans at other annual events such as the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The company also will be the official caterer of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island.

“Patina Restaurant Group has been an incredible partner helping the PGA Championship elevate the culinary experience for all our stakeholders,” said Bryan Karns, director of the 2023 PGA Championship. “Patina Restaurant Group has helped make the PGA Championship the new standard for dining at a major sporting event.”

The company started preparing for this event in October 2021. Babcock said they’ve not only been creating the menus but also figuring out the nuances of how to get water and power from generators to their many production kitchens and other makeshift operations center and how to build loading docks to transport products seamlessly. Fifty-seven golf carts were rented to help employees quickly get around the course.

“You can already feel the buzz,” Babcock said last week. “The community is embracing what this event is all about. … It’s humbling for sure to be a part of an event with this absolute reach.”

News and notes:

• Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum Corp. presented an $86,000 check to support the Patricia Allen Fund benefiting John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Throughout the NFL football season, the Lockport-headquartered company raised the money to support pediatric critical care through customer purchases of “The Mafia Pizza” and “Circle the Wagons” 26 Shirts-designed custom T-shirts.

• The Bank of Holland has secured naming rights for the locker room facilities at the East Aurora Classic Rink. With the financial support of partners such as the Bank of Holland, rink operator, nonprofit Aurora Ice Association, has added a roof, lodge and locker rooms to accommodate its growing programming slate.

• New York had its eighth straight billion-dollar month of sports betting handle in April, according to the state’s Gaming Commission. It is the 14th overall since the state legalized online sports betting at the start of 2022. Through April, the industry has generated over $975 million in state tax revenue, said PlayNY analyst Grant Lucas.

