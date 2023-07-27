BY JANET GRAMZA

July 27, 2023

John Yurtchuk gives Daemen U largest donation in its history

Daemen University just announced the biggest gift of its 76-year history – $2 million from the chair of its board of trustees, John R. Yurchuk.

The donation will help endow Daemen’s President’s Excellence Fund for long-term support of the university, Daemen President Gary Olson said. In return, the university will rename its Wicks Student Center the John R. Yurchuk Student Center this fall.

Yurtchuk, 68, sold Calspan, the Cheektowaga aviation innovation company that he co-owned with Louis Knotts, for $75 million in March. He also founded Matrix Development Corp. which has developed commercial real estate in Western New York and across the country.

Yurtchuk has been involved with Daemen for 10 years, since being appointed to its Community Advisory Board in 2013. He went on to join the board of trustees and was named chair in 2019. Daemen recognized him with an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 2016.

“I am delighted to play a role in Daemen’s continued forward momentum as a distinguished university,” Yurtchuk said in a statement. “The institution has shown great progress over the last decade, and I am sure that will continue for years to come.”

Unlike many other small private colleges, Daemen has a healthy endowment fund of nearly $20 million and actually grew its enrollment by 150 students, to 2,570, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year it changed its name and status from Daemen College to Daemen University by adding graduate programs, including in-demand nursing and health services fields to support Western New York’s growth as a medical destination.

Olson said Daemen decided to name its student center for Yurtchuk to recognize his role in its growth.

“Through his continued generosity, Chairman Yurtchuk has had an impact on nearly every aspect of life on the Daemen campus, and because of that it’s only right to name our campus center in his honor. Students, faculty, and staff will now be reminded of Trustee Yurtchuk’s unwavering support of Daemen University every day.”

Daemen will hold a renaming ceremony at the start of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept.12.

Besides his service to Daemen, Yurtchuk chairs the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Trustees and the Switheart Animal Alliance, a non-profit that supports animal rescue centers across the country that he co-founded with actress Loretta Swit.

SUNY to offer mental health support

Several SUNY schools are partnering with a leading mental health provider for college and university students to pilot a 24/7 Clinical Support Line to be offered this fall to some 35,000 students at eight SUNY campuses, including Buffalo State University and SUNY Erie Community College.

Christie Campus Health provides “in-the-moment support” to students experiencing mental health issues, allowing them to reach licensed mental health professionals “within seconds to work through their concerns, de-escalate issues, practice coping skills or provide support between therapy sessions,” said Kaitlin Gallo, the company’s chief clinical officer.

The Covid-19 pandemic taught many colleges and universities how important mental health is for student success and retention. Since then, the demand for student mental health services has been outpacing the capacity at many campus counseling centers, Gallo said.

“Improving mental health can increase student retention, which translates to higher tuition revenue (for colleges and universities) and higher lifetime productivity and earnings for the students,” according to a report from the Healthy Minds Network, which conducts research on adolescent and young adult mental health.

The other SUNY campuses participating in the pilot support line are Cayuga Community College, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, Dutchess Community College, Maritime College, North Country Community College and Rockland Community College.

Fredonia students get research funds

Eight undergraduate and graduate students majoring in biological sciences at SUNY Fredonia State have each been awarded $4,500 stipends to support individual research experiences this summer.

Endowments established in the Fredonia College Foundation are providing $36,000 to support the research activities. This summer’s grants are also funded by the Holmberg Foundation of Jamestown and the Joseph and Jane (Schuster) Falcone Endowment for Scholarship and Research.

Fredonia’s summer fellowship program allows students to stay on campus over the summer to continue their education through experiential learning, said Department of Biology Chair William Brown.

Their research projects range from studies of sexual cannibalism in praying mantises, identifying bacteria in drinking water in Honduras, the use of deliberate cold exposure in sports medicine, and separate studies assessing the effects of chloride pollution and harmful algal blooms in Chautauqua Lake.

Each summer, eight to 14 students receive grants to participate in research guided by Fredonia biology faculty on campus and at off-campus research locations. Brown said the program has helped many students obtain positions in graduate or professional school and employment opportunities directly related to their educational experiences.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Braymiller Market gets its lifeline as Common Council approves funding to keep downtown store open.

Students flooded the Buffalo Niagara job market in June – and just about all of them found work.

There's still plenty of interest from startups in 43North.

Roswell Park is ponying up big money for a PR firm focused on diversity.

22nd Century Group replaced its CEO after its stock plummeted.

The new owner of Life Storage is making deeper job cuts here.

The 'soft landing' looks like it may be a little softer across Buffalo Niagara.

43North got the state funding it needs to keep going.

Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale.

An affordable housing project in Niagara Falls opened.

KeyBank officials see the economy heading for a soft landing.

Eastern Hills Mall is starting to move tenants to clear room for a planned town center.

ICYMI

Four reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

2. The housing market may be taking a dip nationally, but not in the Buffalo Niagara region.

3. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

4. Growth from afar: Inside Hilbert College's deal with Valley College.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.