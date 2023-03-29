BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

March 29, 2023

D.A. Taste taco shop expanding to Larkinville

An Abbott Road taco eatery is about to stretch out in a bigger space that will better accommodate the demand for its food and allow patrons to linger over their meals instead of dashing in and out.

D.A. Taste is planning a second location for 856 Seneca St., a building that is home to Buffalo Distillery and next to Paula's Donuts.

It is a big leap forward for the restaurant, which currently operates from a takeout window. The new location will have seating for 40 people and calls for both indoor and outdoor dining, with a total capacity of about 60 people. It will add a bar, as well as desserts, milkshakes and ice cream – and all of those offerings will be equally detailed and diverse as its taco menu.

"Everything has to be creative, just as creative as the tacos, if not more creative," said Azrael Laia, who is co-owner with Dominick Buster.

The taqueria has turned heads with its gourmet and specialty tacos since opening during the thick of the pandemic in 2020. It has 25 different tacos on the menu, with about six rotating specials, and smokes its own meats used in tacos, which can take up to 10 hours. Two of the latest additions to its menu are its chicken parm taco with smoked mayonnaise, and the Reuben taco that has been extended from St. Patrick's Day by popular demand.

The larger space will allow the restaurant to open longer hours and do larger catering orders.

If all goes according to plan, D.A. Taste hopes to open the new location by this summer.

Kohl's on Delaware Avenue to get a Sephora

The Kohl's store at 2232 Delaware Ave. will be among the latest to receive a store-within-a-store Sephora location. It is among 250 locations that the department store announced will open this year.

The location will comprise 2,500 square feet of cosmetics, perfume and skin care products in a dedicated, branded space inside the department store. An opening date was not disclosed.

The partnership boosts Kohl's beauty offering and expands Sephora's footprint. Sephora ended its 15-year, store-within-a-store partnership with J.C. Penney in 2020. J.C. Penney has since unveiled a J.C. Penney Beauty concept to replace Sephora.

Il Mulino offering medical spa services at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

High-end salon and aesthetics service provider Il Mulino has partnered with Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to provide salon and medical spa services in The Spa at Seneca within the resort.

It is set up in roughly 3,000 square feet in The Spa on the third floor of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino hotel tower. Il Mulino provides barbering and salon services, along with such medical spa services as cosmetic injectables, dermal fillers and IV therapy.

The Spa at Seneca also offers such spa services as massage, waxing and nails.

GoNetspeed increases its beginning plan speeds

GoNetspeed, an Alabama-headquartered fiber optic internet provider, has increased the beginning internet speeds for its New York customers. The company's beginning plans now start at speeds of 300 megabits per second. Plan costs have not increased.

Locally, the internet service is available in the City of Buffalo, Canandaigua, Cheektowaga, Village of Depew, Lancaster, Lockport and the Village of Sloan.

Perry's Ice Cream adds a new line of 'extra indulgent' pint flavors

Perry's Ice Cream will launch a new line of pint-sized ice creams, with increased butterfat and density to make them what the company's product development manager Amanda Gleba calls "extra indulgent." The line will include 13 smoother, creamier ice creams, and one sherbet.

The pints will hit stores next month. Flavors include Bad Breakup, Brownie Batter, Cheat Day, Deep Sea Treasure, Fireball, Grasshopper Pie, Madagascar Vanilla, Off the Grid, Panda Paws, Peanut Butter Cookie, Piece of Cake, Rocky Mountain Raspberry, Southern Pecan and Northern Lights sherbet.

THE LATEST

A federal appeals court judge lifted the injunction barring legal cannabis retail licenses from being issued in Western New York. What's next?

Buffalo Niagara was front and center as Senators grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on its union stance.

HSBC is consolidating Western New York operations to Larkinville.

The Salvation Army's Buffalo expansion project is expanding.

The new owners of the Lenhart Hotel on Chautauqua Lake have big plans for the historic inn.

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate took an unusual turn during February.

Buffalo Niagara tax filers could get an extension until May 15, but you'll have to work for it.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was invited to the Buffalo Pride parade – until she wasn't.

A Clayton Street apartment project got the green light.

Developer Douglas Jemal's controversial Elmwood-Bidwell project is moving forward.

Cummins Engine in Jamestown is getting a big investment.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Dr. Steven Lipshultz arrived in Buffalo in 2018 with a reputation as a renowned pediatric cardiologist and a prolific researcher. His tenure here ended in March amid two lawsuits. And another top University at Buffalo gene researcher says he was forced out by his now-former boss.

2. For the founders of Mod Tech Labs, winning the 43North competition means starting over in a new city as they continue trying to build their business.

3. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle its signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now, its owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

4. When the Buffalo Bills started working with Legends, the sports marketing and consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it was just on a limited scale. Now, Legends is playing a key role in important parts of the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

5. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

