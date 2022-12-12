Buffalo Next: Could state, federal reforms help weed out bad nursing home owners?

BY JON HARRIS

Dec. 12, 2022

Will staffing reforms help fix the problem?

Labor unions and nursing home resident advocates weren't overly shocked a couple of weeks ago when a low-rated Orleans County nursing home made headlines.

What struck them more was that State Attorney General Letitia James was suing the ownership group behind the nursing home – and doing it in painstaking attention to detail.

The suit accuses the for-profit operators of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation in Albion of pocketing more than $18.6 million through related-party transactions over a seven-year period "that should have been spent on ensuring adequate resident care."

In many ways, it confirmed much of what many resident advocates already suspected.

"There's a lot of self-dealing, not a lot of accountability, and this allows for these predatory operators to take advantage of the system to their benefit and to the detriment of the residents," said Richard J. Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition.

While he and others hope the legal action is a sign of things to come, it is New York's Health Department on the state level and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on the federal level that are responsible for regulating the nursing home industry and its operators.

Several reforms are underway, but will they put a dent in the problem?

NY nursing home reforms

The much-awaited staffing law and a parallel minimum investment resident care spending law went into effect April 1, three months later than originally planned due to staffing challenges that worsened during the winter's omicron surge.

The staffing law – many states have similar requirements – calls for the state's more than 600 nursing homes to provide 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident per day. Of those 3.5 hours, no less than 2.2 hours of care must be provided by a certified nursing assistant or nurse aide and at least 1.1 hours of care must be supplied by a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.

The minimum investment law calls for a nursing home to spend at least 70% of its operating revenue on direct resident care, of which 40% must be on "resident-facing staffing."

The regulations for the two laws were published in the state register on Dec. 7, when they went into effect. Of particular note: the final regulations for the staffing law no longer require the Health Department to impose a minimum $300 per day penalty on a violating nursing home.

The Health Department, however, still has the authority to issue a penalty of up to $2,000 per day – unless mitigating factors exist – to a violating facility to ensure compliance with the law.

"No enforcement actions have been taken to date, but the Department will begin monitoring compliance, as well as evaluating the broader impact on the industry," Health Department spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said.

Major labor union 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is hopeful the statutes will give the state the necessary teeth to rein in the bad actors.

The lawsuit at The Villages shows the need for greater transparency and for the nursing home reforms to be "enforced the way that it was written," said Grace Bogdanove, vice president for 1199SEIU's Western New York nursing home division.

As written, the laws ensure nursing home owners and operators are spending the majority of their revenue on resident care, she added.

Now, the state Health Department has to follow through.

"Without teeth, without daily fines, without setting a standard or a floor for these nursing home operators to meet, I do believe that the related-party transactions and the profit-sharing is going to continue," Bogdanove said.

Federal changes

The Villages had been designated in March 2021 as a Special Focus Facility, a program that identifies the nation's poorest-performing nursing homes and inspects them twice as often as other facilities in an effort to boost resident care.

After the initial designation, The Villages underwent two surveys – on April 26, 2021, and on Oct. 25, 2021 – and "only lower-level, less serious deficiencies were identified," a CMS spokesperson said in a statement to The Buffalo News.

Thus, consistent with the program's guidelines, The Villages graduated from the Special Focus Facility program on Feb. 18, 2022.

But on Oct. 21, the Biden-Harris administration announced a series of revisions to the program in an effort to increase scrutiny and oversight over the nation's worst-performing nursing homes.

For one, CMS strengthened the criteria for program completion by adding a threshold that ensures a facility can't graduate until it has demonstrated "systemic improvements in quality."

Further, even once a facility has graduated, CMS will now closely monitor program graduates for three years to ensure those improvements are maintained.

