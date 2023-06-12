BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

June 12, 2023

It's back to the future for Vincent R. Volpe Jr. and the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant in Olean.

Volpe, the former president and CEO of Dresser-Rand Group before it was acquired by Siemens AG, has started an engineering and manufacturing company that specializes in designing rotating equipment.

The new Olean-based company, FoxRES Engineering Services, consists of about 20 engineers with dozens of patents to their names, and a wealth of experience with centrifugal and reciprocating compressors, steam turbines and related systems.

It plans to set up shop in their former manufacturing home in the Southern Tier, where the company will engineer, test and produce initial models of high-efficiency rotor and stationary components for turbo compressors.

In turn, that will help customers to run their equipment at lower costs, while cutting the use of electrical power and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

According to its application for tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, FoxRES plans to lease 17,000 square feet of space in the former Dresser-Rand complex at 500 Paul Clark Ave. from the facility's new owner, Cimolai-HY LLC. That's a joint venture of Stephen Ross' Related Cos. and industrial steelmaker Cimolai SpA of Italy, which acquired the facility from Siemens after the German company closed down operations there.

Cimolai-HY has proposed to renovate and reopen the 88-acre industrial complex that had operated continuously in Olean for more than 110 years, in a $56 million investment that it said would bring 200 jobs back to the plant. That would restore production to the largely empty plant and its 13 buildings, after its closure by Siemens Energy in 2021 and early 2022 led to the loss of about 800 jobs.

The campus consists of two industrial plants, one large and two small office buildings, and seven satellite buildings for storage and testing, with 947,093 square feet of building space. All were empty, except for one office floor still occupied by Siemens, which would continue to lease 43,910 square feet of office space in the large office building, known as the Technical Center.

FoxRES plans to spend $2 million to buy new manufacturing equipment, along with another $500,000 on infrastructure and other furnishings, to set up its new production facility. It will renovate 16,000 square feet for manufacturing and another 1,000 square feet for research. The $2.5 million project is funded entirely with equity. But it's also planning to spend $6.3 million on the longer-term venture to get up and running with staff, technology and equipment.

However, it's asking the CCIDA for $164,000 in sales tax breaks for the first phase of its plan, for research and development, and has already hired 10 employees. It's also working with Empire State Development Corp. and Cattaraugus County for other incentives, but says it needs the tax breaks to support its startup effort, or it could shift its plans to Texas instead.

If approved, the project would begin immediately, and FoxRES said it expects to hire two more employees within two years. And within 10 years, the company hopes to be revamping six compressors for clients every month, with each generating about $4 million in revenues.

Besides Volpe, who is chairman and CEO, it's led by several other former Dresser-Rand and Siemens executives, including General Manager John Stahley, Research and Development Director Mark Kuzdzal and Engineering Director Steve Nove.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

A partnership between two real estate investors is spending $1.63 million to buy and renovate a 12-unit apartment complex on Linwood Avenue in Buffalo, in what would be its 20th residential renovation since 2017 but only its second commercial project with at least five units.

Buffalo Renaissance Properties – led by Hunt Real Estate Corp. real estate agent Nick Corto and general contractor Joe Constantine of Total Quality Construction Consultants – bought the all-brick complex at 538 Linwood from a subsidiary of Severyn Development, paying $1.2 million. Severyn had itself acquired the property in December.

Corto and Constantine plan to spend another $431,500 to renovate the market-rate unitswith new windows, modern appliances, a kitchen island, solid-surface countertops, vinyl plank flooring and modern bathrooms. Each unit will have its own laundry and parking. The first units will become available as early as August.

Apartments are coming to a former garden center in Amherst.

The shutdown of Medaille University has students scrambling.

A closed food market in Amherst could be turned into apartments.

A plastics manufacturer may build a plant in Lockport.

A nearly empty Amherst office building could become a warehouse.

M&T Bank offered a look at its expanded Buffalo tech hub in Lafayette Court.

2024 could be a big year for the renovated Trico building.

A new housing project is coming to Niagara Street.

Moving a rail line on the old Bethlehem Steel complex will clear the way for more development.

1. The Buffalo Bills plan to use virtual reality to help sell season tickets.

2. A sugar refinery in Lackawanna? On an old steel plant site? Why Sucro Sourcing came to Western New York.

3. Small private colleges are under increasing pressure, and the demise of Medaille University shows why.

4. The Cummins engine plant near Jamestown is refueling for the future, courtesy of an upcoming $452 million investment.

5. The growth of sports memorabilia and the trading card market has been reflected in the boom of local shops selling those products.

