Collaboration with New Era takes Buffalo fashion designer 'global'

A collaboration with global hatmaker New Era Cap Co. has Billie Essco's brand on display – and the Buffalo native plans to take full advantage of it.

The fashion designer would like to use his time in the spotlight to not only further his own platform, but also bring attention to the community.

Essco, who’s also a rapper and creative director, uses the term “locally global” to represent his aspirations. While becoming an influencer in the fashion industry, he still wants to represent the community where he grew up.

“I’ve always been a local advocate of Buffalo, but at the same time, had a very global demeanor and presence from my music to my clothes,” said Essco, CEO at Café, a contemporary design brand headquartered in Buffalo.

“I feel like I’m well known around the world, but at the same time, I want to be very local,” added Essco, whose designs have been featured during Paris Fashion Week. “I feel like this collaboration with New Era explores that – with a local-based company teaming up with a globally recognized company.”

New Era launched a line of trendy fashion hats and garments as part of the collaboration with Essco’s company Café. The premiere for the line was held June 30 at the New Era retail store in Buffalo.

The colorful collection features a variety of hat styles, including snapbacks, fitted caps and beanies, as well as introducing a “trucker hat” to New Era’s lexicon. Some of the hats include classic green and gray underbrims, keeping with traditional hat culture, Essco said.

The graduate of then Buffalo State College's fashion and textile technology program said he’s proud to have brought a line of stylish hoodies to the hat manufacturer based in Buffalo.

Essco has already had an influence on the local community and beyond. He pioneered the local #buffalokids scene and built off that momentum by opening a Buffalo Kids store in the Walden Galleria.

Also known as Uptown Chase in the world of hip hop, Essco also has several albums under his belt. He’s performed at festivals in Buffalo, including with Ludacris at a concert at Canalside, and toured in various cities across the country.

“Now that the attention is here and our voice is amplified, I’m going to be continuing to speak to the community like we do, with innovation, creation and connecting the culture and communities,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. We have a lot of plans for expanding Café, so this just helps magnify the mission we were already on.”

In the fall, the two sides began talking about collaborating, and it became official by year’s end. They went through a number of design iterations and then put together a marketing campaign to support the line before planning the recent product drop event.

“In the collection, overall, there’s something for everybody, which we are most proud of,” he said.

It all happened at the ideal time for Essco, because he had been strategically trying to find ways to bring more attention to his designs and products.

Cafe specializes in fashion, as well as art and cuisine, and was launched alongside its sibling company, Czen. Essco, who founded Cafe+Czen, has already had his designs and products worn by celebrities such as Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine and professional sports athletes.

“We’ve been doing a lot to make sure that this line not only hits home but goes a lot further than our normal base,” he said. “We wanted it to reach a lot of people. It was a long process but a good process, and it was well worth it.”

Minority-owned business initiative expands

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s Minority Business Initiative will feature a second cohort that is much larger than last year’s pilot cohort of five participants.

The 2023 program will include 16 businesses. They include BSMART Coaching, Calhoun Custom Creations, Denine Jackson Interiors, E-scent-ials Body Care, Executive Sweeps, Golden Cup Coffee, GROW Services, Hair Empire, Herne Law, The Mahogany Events, SprintMarketer.com, That Brown Bag, Thyme-N-Honey, WhittCare, Whose Your Landlord? and ZoomRide.

The program provides minority-owned businesses access to the partnership's resources and networks to help build their business. And this cohort is open to a wider range of business sizes and types.

Participants will attend an array of networking and educational events, get exposure to a peer-to-peer professional leadership development opportunity to meet, share experiences and resolve business challenges with other senior-level managers.

“It was clear that the pilot MBI program made a real difference to last year’s participants, and we knew that we wanted to continue that important work with this year’s cohort,” said BNP’s Kenya Hobbs, director of community engagement and equity initiatives.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Local unions buck a trend: Why Buffalo Niagara unions aren't seeing declining membership.

2. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

3. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

4. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

5. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

