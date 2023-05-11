BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

May 11, 2023

City Limit Moto opening a triumph for owners

Until now, if you wanted to visit a Triumph motorcycle showroom, you'd have to drive to the other side of Rochester, or hours away to Pittsburgh.

But Nick Edsell of Cheektowaga and Mark Ettaro of Williamsville of City Limit Moto have brought one to 3291 Walden Ave. in Depew – making their dreams of owning a motorcycle dealership come true.

Triumph motorcycles date back to 1885 in England and hit peak popularity in the 1960s and 1970s.

"It has a lot of heritage and lineage," said Edsell. "They've also put a lot of effort into making the brand as premium as possible."

Triumph is known for having vintage styling while incorporating modern technologies. Bikes range from $9,300 to $22,000, according to the U.S. News and World Report's Motorcycle Buyer's Guide.

The owners met when Edsell began repairing Ettaro's motorcycles, and the pair decided to strike out together in 2015 with an "all-things-motorcycle" concept that offered motorcycle repair, motorcycle clothing and accessories, and a small number of used bike sales. It had a showroom of 1,000 square feet, with bikes and merchandise packed together, taking advantage of nice weather to display the bikes on the sidewalk.

"We were selling, maybe, six to 10 bikes that first year. But ultimately that gave us the opportunity to learn the process at a slower pace," Edsell said.

Eight years later, the pair has cut the ribbon on a 14,000-square-foot showroom and has the backing of the Triumph franchise. It still sells used bikes of all kinds and repairs all kinds of motorcycles – including less-common models that are harder to get serviced.

– Samantha Christmann

Three Tropical Smoothie Cafes coming to Erie and Genesee counties

Three Tropical Smoothie Cafe shops are coming to Western New York.

They will be located at the McKinley Plaza in Hamburg, Sheridan and Delaware Plaza in Tonawanda, and in the Batavia Plaza in Batavia.

Clarence-based Picone Construction will complete interior building for the restaurants, after already having done work for Georgia-based Tropical Smoothie at its Transit Road location, which opened in 2021, along with three other locations in Rochester.

Splash Car Wash approved in Hamburg

Splash Car Wash has been given the green light for the former TGI Friday's site at 3701 McKinley Parkway.

The roughly 5,000-square-foot facility will have entry from inside the McKinley Mall parking lot, with room for 39 cars to wait. The project was given approval by the Hamburg Planning Board last month. The company has another location on Main Street in Williamsville.

Figmor to open in North Tonawanda

When the busy and popular Lou's Restaurant lost its lease on Webster Street in North Tonawanda, it left a void for its regular customers, many of whom had been going to the restaurant for breakfast since it opened in 1972.

Joey Rigler hopes to capture some of those customers with a restaurant he's planning down the street in the former Webster's Kitchen at 110 Webster St.

Though Figmor will be open solely for breakfast and lunch, like Lou's, it will be different (he calls it "hip" and "trendy") in many ways from the classic, old-school diner.

Outfitted in earth tones and greenery with an industrial contemporary touch, it will have a live plant wall to invite social media selfies and an optional vegan menu. It will also have a liquor license, which makes way for Rigler's specialty Bloody Mary brunch specials and mimosa flights.

"Ideally, this isn't going to be another Lou’s," Rigler said. "However I feel that there’s inexpensive options on my menu."

A classic two-egg breakfast with home fries and toast will be $7.99, and bacon, ham or sausage can be added for a total of $9.99.

He also will feature menu items and products from other local businesses, such as Hanzlian sausages.

Rigler worked at a string of recognizable local eateries, including Mother's on Virginia Street. Rigler is shooting for a June opening. He's a graduate of both SUNY Buffalo State and the Culinary Institute at Niagara County Community College.

Roaring Spring Home moves to Allen Street

Roaring Spring Home, a home decor store, has moved from 503 Delaware Ave., in a small retailer co-op called Hiraeth House, to a showroom at 19 Allen St., next to flower shop Petal Pusher. Owner Lydia Safulko specializes in vintage furniture and home decor.

