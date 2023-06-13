BY JANET GRAMZA

June 13, 2023

Canisius unveils new university logo ahead of next strategic plan

Canisius College received university status at the end of April – achieving a goal Canisius President Steve Stoute had when he landed the top job in early 2022.

As with many other countries, in Stoute’s native Trinidad and Tobago the word “college” means high school, and “university” means higher education.

Becoming Canisius University elevates the school in the eyes of international students, as well as the new Americans, first-generation and underrepresented students Stoute wants Canisius to serve as part of its social justice mission.

Now, Canisius has unveiled a new logo as the first step in a rebranding campaign and new strategic plan Stoute plans to unveil in August.

Stoute said he sent a draft plan to the university’s board of trustees in May and will work with them “to talk about what our pillars are and how we will prioritize our work.”

He declined to elaborate, but the plan will likely include an emphasis on social justice, a key plank in Stoute’s “RISE” platform – Renew, Inspire, Serve, Empower – that is all about “creating more opportunities to access a Canisius education.”

One of his first actions as president was to permanently eliminate standardized tests from being considered as part of the application process. He wants to make “the transformative power of higher education accessible to all,” including young people from East Buffalo neighborhoods around its urban campus.

The new logo, developed by the school’s marketing team with input from focus groups and stakeholders, is full of symbolic references to Canisius history and its Jesuit tradition. It replaces a simple stylized logo of a cross and dome over the word “Canisius” with a bright shield dominated by a regal griffin, a mythical creature that is part lion and part eagle.

“The new logo includes Canisius’ traditional colors of blue and gold and utilizes a shield, which has a long history with illustrious academic institutions,” Canisius announced at its unveiling earlier this month.

“Perched atop the shield is the legendary Griffin, the mythological king of birds and beasts and the official mascot of Canisius since 1933. The seven stripes link to the coat of arms of the family of St. Ignatius Loyola, the founder of the Jesuit order. The cross represents Canisius’ Catholic, Jesuit identity.”

Canisius’ last strategic plan covered 2016 through 2021 and focused on promoting academic excellence, innovation and student success, sustainable campus planning and deepening its Jesuit traditions of justice and service to others.

Genesee for Life offers unique perk for Genesee Community College grads

Genesee Community College has a new perk for anyone who graduates from the school with an associate degree: free tuition for life.

The Genesee for Life program allows all GCC graduates to return to take up to two credit-bearing courses a semester tuition-free for life, the college announced .

“GCC has a history of promoting lifelong learning opportunities, thereby empowering our students to become leaders in the changing world,” GCC President James Sunser said . “Genesee for Life takes that commitment even further.”

“Now, more than ever, the world we live in is evolving rapidly, and with that comes the continual evolution of educational and employment opportunities,” he added. “All students who have graduated from GCC now have the assurance that should they ever wish or need to pursue a new field of study, GCC will welcome them back with free tuition, for life.”

GCC alumni can take any of hundreds of classes delivered in-person, online, hybrid or livestreamed to learn a new language or skill, pursue a new career or delve into disciplines such as art, theatre or photography.

The program covers full tuition, while books, course materials and minimal fees would be paid by the student.

What’s the catch? According to the college website, “There is no catch! GCC believes in preparing our students to lead in the ever-changing world. Now more than ever before, lifelong learning is pivotal to success.”

As of Friday, 117 GCC alumni had signed up for the benefit.

Wegmans grant to aid Niagara U food marketing and supply chain programs

The Wegmans Family Foundation has granted $1.5 million to Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration to establish the Robert B. Wegman Endowed Director of Food Industry Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence.

Niagara’s food industry marketing and supply chain centers of excellence partner with food companies such as Wegmans, Rich Products and Tops Markets to create career pathways for students with internships during their studies and potential jobs when they graduate.

Robert Wegman, one of the most influential leaders in the supermarket industry, graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting from Niagara in 1941 and was recognized as one of its first Niagara Legacy Alumni of Distinction in 2007.

Niagara has named Jack Ampuja, who previously served as executive-in-residence for the college and executive director of its Center for Supply Chain Excellence, will continue his work with that center and expand his role in the new position.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

