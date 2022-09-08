Buffalo Next: Buying whipped cream? You won't need ID

BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Sept. 8, 2022

Confusion puts whipped cream in the same category as alcohol and tobacco

Never has buying a can of whipped cream been so confusing.

It turns out, if you're planning to buy a can of whipped cream, you won't need to show proof of age. Contrary to some earlier reports, consumers can buy whipped cream without proving they're old enough to use it responsibly.

A new law in New York initially caused some confusion among retailers, leading them to require identification from customers to buy whipped cream cans containing nitrous oxide. The gas has been misused as a party drug.

But the senator credited with passing the law says it has been misconstrued.

"There has been a misinterpretation of the language and intent of the bill," Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., of Queens, said in a statement.

The law does not apply to single-use cans of whipped cream carried by grocery stores, but the small, individual nitrous oxide chargers used to recharge reusable whipped cream canisters. Disposable cans such as Reddi-wip were never intended to be included, he said.

The confusion prompted several retailers across the state to post signs about the ID requirement in coolers, and cashiers to ask for proof of age before allowing whipped cream sales.

Even trade associations initially advised retail members to require proof of age before selling whipped cream. Retailers were wary of running afoul of the law – violators can be fined $250 for the first offense, and $500 for each additional offense.

By law, stores are prohibited from selling charger cartridges containing nitrous oxide to consumers younger than 21, and must require proof of legal age from consumers at the time of purchase. The chargers are used in reusable whipped cream canisters as a whipping agent.

Neither Tops Markets nor Wegmans sells the canisters in question.

Legal single-use whipped cream cans do, however, contain nitrous oxide and can be used to get high. The gas is highly addictive, and can cause serious problems such as hearing loss, brain damage, heart failure and suffocation. It is commonly known as laughing gas and is often used during dental work.

The law was passed in November, but only recently started being enforced.

– Samantha Christmann

Starbucks will reopen at Walden Galleria

A Starbucks kiosk will reopen at Walden Galleria this month. The 300-square-foot kiosk is located on the mall's lower level near JCPenney in the center court.

Though it is a licensed location, it will be a full-service store that serves everything on the national chain's menu, including all hot and cold drinks and food. The kiosk has seating and tables nearby for customers.

The corporate-owned kiosk closed a year ago and has been dark ever since. It will be taken over by New Jersey-based licensee Rosewood Brands.

Starbucks said last year that it would begin moving away from mall-centered stores and would focus instead on pick-up stores and stores with drive-thrus.

Wardynski spinoff is in the finals to win $1 million

Botaniline, a food technology company created by Wardynski and Sons, has beat out more than 300 contestants from around the world to land in the Grow-NY business competition finals for a chance to win $1 million.

Grow-NY aims to strengthen the food and agriculture innovation ecosystem in the Grow NY region, which comprises Central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier. It's backed by Cornell University and Empire State Development.

Botaniline is a plant-based ingredient that lowers sodium in processed meats while preserving flavor and reducing additives. It was discovered accidentally when Wardynski created a bangers-and-mash style sausage that combined sausage with potatoes.

Finalists were chosen based on potential success, ability to innovate and scale, and the impact they can make on the state's economy. Winners are not required to relocate to the Grow NY region.

"If anything, us being a Buffalo business is an advantage in our ability to grow in the region," said Heather Ryan, a Botaniline spokesperson.

Winning companies will split a total of $3 million and must show they can grow jobs, connect with partners in the local industry and contribute to the local economy. A winner will be chosen in mid-November.

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

New Mercy Hospital president Marty Boryszak says the hospital's recovery and success will be about progress. "It's going to take time," he says.

Farmers in New York State face having to pay their workers overtime after they put in 40 hours of work a week under a plan recommended Tuesday that would be phased in over a decade.

ECC will spend $5.2 million to migrate to the Banner planning system, after the previous failed system, WorkDay, cost the school $12 million in the last five years.

Buffalo Niagara is getting $25 million for a technology hub as part of the federal Build Back Better program.

A Buffalo tool maker is eliminating 18 jobs after a merger means its operations are shifting to Wisconsin.

Valu Home Centers is closing three of its Western New York stores as it refocuses on more lucrative markets and building its online sales.

Workers at four Western New York nursing homes have approved a new contract, but unionized employees at other facilities are gearing up for five-day strikes as their contract talks continue.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers: Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

2. Silo City project caught up in acrimonious dispute: A legal battle has erupted within the Silo City project team, after the construction manager on the $41 million redevelopment job was replaced amid allegations of shoddy work and poor performance, which the developer says is now requiring costly repairs and a year's delay.

3. Developers from Buffalo and Rochester team up for affordable housing project near Broadway Market: A Rochester supportive housing developer is teaming up with Buffalo's Cedarland Development Group on a $20.5 million project that will bring a mix of housing options to 38 city-owned vacant lots on Playter Street, on Buffalo's East Side.

4. Settlement leads to scrapping of Gates Circle apartment project: Seeking to head off further development next door, the nonprofit owner of Canterbury Woods is buying a strip of land next to its Gates Circle facility to ensure that it will be set aside as green space, instead of a six-story building that had been approved for the site.

5. Green Organization spends $13 million on two Amherst apartment complexes: A growing suburban apartment developer acquired two properties in Amherst from Clover Management for $13.35 million, and plans to spend another $4 million to upgrade the communities, even as it prepares to undertake a $45 million project nearby.

