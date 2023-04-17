BY MIKE PETRO

April 17, 2023

Aviate Audio's effects system expected to bring new sounds to musicians

Musicians and audio engineers are always on the lookout for new sounds.

That’s where the Multiverse guitar pedal comes in.

The product, launched by Buffalo music tech startup Aviate Audio, allows musicians to access audio effects made by developers worldwide through a guitar pedal, creating an open platform software ecosystem for developing new audio effects.

A developer can come up with an idea for a new effect and then make it and share it using Aviate Audio tools. Each effect that gets added to the Multiverse is infused with the sound, style and creativity of those who developed it.

Amherst-based Aviate Audio launched the product in March and they are currently in stock and available on the company's website. They retail for $399.

It is the startup's second product offering since Aviate Audio, founded by Ryan Jaquin and Shane Nolan, was launched several years ago.

“We created Multiverse because it allows for musicians to purchase a single piece of hardware and access a growing library of effects from a variety of different developers from all over the world,” said Jaquin, Aviate Audio CTO.

Aviate Audio put on display the multi-effects device, called the Multiverse Developer Edition Pedal, at the 2023 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show last week in Anaheim, Calif.

NAMM, a nonprofit association aimed at strengthening the $17 billion music products industry, holds events such as this to promote the advancement of music-making.

“We’re going to NAMM to connect with artists and industry professionals who want to become part of the developer community,” said Nolan, Aviate Audio CEO. “Now any musician can curate their own collection of effects from their favorite developers with only one piece of gear.”

Before creating Aviate Audio, Jaquin and Nolan, both University at Buffalo graduates, were guitar fanatics and engineers seeking to build innovative and futuristic audio gear.

They presented their prototypes at university engineering fairs and designed a business plan that won them first-place cash prizes at the FuzeHub Commercialization Competition in 2020 and University at Buffalo Panasci competition in 2018.

After that, Aviate Audio was launched in Buffalo with the help of funds raised through Launch New York.

The company, which has since grown to include new team members, launched its first product in 2021, called Airpatch, which allows users to control effects from their guitar using a wireless button.

After years of development, Aviate Audio has now launched the Multiverse guitar pedal.

Sales for the Airpatch have been good, according to Jaquin, but he anticipates that Multiverse "will be even more popular."

Jaquin said the idea behind Multiverse is to create a “world of audio effects for musicians that brings together names and ideas from throughout the industry.”

“As new effects started becoming available for the pedal, we began experimenting with creating custom digital pedalboards,” Jaquin said.

Developers can create and publish unique digital effects using free Aviate Audio software and share them via the audio shop on aviateaudio.com, which features new effects by independent developers such as Blackaddr Audio, which assisted in the development of the product.

Multiverse users can chain together several effects and create a collection of presets that are saved to the pedal. Effect controls can be assigned to any of the four knobs, six buttons and expression input on the device.

The guitar pedal is configured using the Multiverse Designer, which is a desktop editor allowing the creation of unique pedalboards, assigning controls to the pedal and interacting with full-art views of each effect. The digital effects library can be accessed on the Multiverse Developer Platform.

Want more?

Check out this overview of Aviate Audio's top finish at the University at Buffalo Panasci competition here.

Talking startups

I will be taking on the beat covering the region's startups and technology sectors, building on the stories Natalie Brophy has been writing, about the efforts to build a startup ecosystem in Western New York.

I'm looking forward to speaking with the players from the startup and tech communities, and hope you'll reach out with story ideas and introductions. Send any information my way at mjpetro@buffnews.com.

I'll also remain on the business of sports beat, with a focus on continuing to cover many of the intricacies of the Buffalo Bills new stadium deal.

- Mike Petro

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

M&T says depositors didn't flee after Silicon Valley Bank failed.

Struggling drug developer Athenex got a takeover offer.

The McKinley Mall auction has been delayed.

The lenders who hold the mortgage on the Buffalo Niagara Marriott took a big loss when the hotel sold.

The National Labor Relations Board will take up a new batch of accusation against Starbucks over unionizing efforts in Buffalo.

A court ruling cleared the way for work to begin on a controversial Buffalo housing project.

A late-season playoff push helped boost attendance at Buffalo Sabres games.

Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. got good news on a key helicopter program.

The long-delayed Lawrence apartment project may be on the verge of moving forward.

A $73 million renovation is coming to the Ellicott Town Center.

The Eden Valley Golf Course has a new owner.

The Seneca Nation's cannabis store in Niagara Falls opens this week.

Lactalis is planning a big expansion at its South Buffalo facility.

Developer Douglas Jemal bought a warehouse next to the site of his planned Curtiss Malt House apartment project.

Could an innovative model in Buffalo's Fruit Belt bolster the region's mental health services?

Buffalo RiverWorks adding new attractions with $3 million investment.

How will the Buffalo Bills stadium deal impact contractors?

Lackawanna picked a developer for an Abbott Road property.

The Life Storage deal includes big penalties if it falls apart.

A long-delayed housing project in Clarence finally is moving forward.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Rhonda Frederick retires after 43 years at People Inc.: When Frederick joined the agency in 1980 in a direct support role, she never thought she'd stay – let alone rise to CEO.

2. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high: The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

3. Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized: The labor movement's Buffalo connections came up frequently in Howard Schultz's testimony to a Senate committee.

4. $100 million in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off: The foundation long outlasted the bank from which it took its name.

5. Innovation driving growth at Rich Products: The Buffalo-based food products company is targeting $6 billion in revenues by 2025.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.