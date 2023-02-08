BY JANET GRAMZA

Feb. 8, 2023

Buffalo State’s Urban Teacher Pipeline helps teaching aides, assistants become teachers

Marc Adams was a married father of three who had spent 35 years working in restaurants when he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a culinary arts teacher. He took a job as a teacher aide in vocational tech to get teaching experience while enrolling in classes at Buffalo State University.

He learned that the pay for teacher aides is low – $13.25 an hour – especially when you’re taking loans to pay tuition. Then he learned about a Buffalo State program that addressed that problem.

The Buffalo State Urban Teacher Pipeline residency program is a conduit to help teacher aides and assistants in Buffalo city schools earn teaching certification while continuing to work in their schools.

It offers teacher education classes in evenings, on weekends and in summer, provides free tuition for two courses a semester and covers fees and books. Its purpose is to help diversify the teaching workforce in city schools while allowing teacher aides and assistants to move up the ladder to teaching positions at more than double the pay.

Once they graduate, the aides and assistants can teach at the same schools where they worked, with colleagues, administrators and students they already know, said Kathy Wood, associate dean at Buffalo State’s School of Education.

“Our students are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to become teachers, and our Buffalo public schools principals are happy because they have people who they already know will be great getting the chance to move into teacher leadership,” she said. “So it’s wonderful for the teachers, the students and the schools.”

Adams said when he heard about the program, he doubted he would get in, but Buffalo State encouraged him right away.

“They said, ‘We will work with you,’ especially since they need more Black male teachers” to reflect the urban student population, he said.

Adams, 50, is a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo, so he wanted to teach in the city schools. He also wanted to take in-person classes that allowed him to interact with fellow students, including non-traditional students like him.

“The program was great,” he said. “Not only the classes, but the groups where you would work with a diverse group of people, including older people. The faculty were all really great, and it was just a joy.”

The program coordinator, Sandra Washington-Copeland, became a mentor who directed him to Buffalo State’s student center for resources, he said. He graduated in January 2021 and still calls her for teaching advice.

Adams was a teacher aide in East High School’s Career and Technical Education programs and could have gone on to teach there, but he wanted to specialize in culinary arts – and, fortunately, Emerson School of Hospitality in Buffalo had a teacher opening.

Now he teaches juniors and seniors in one of only three high schools in the state training students for the hospitality industry. He teaches four 90-minute classes a day, with students rotating through Banquets, Back of House (cooking for the school’s on-site restaurant), Bakery and Front of House serving the public.

“They learn how to cook, how to bake and the full experience,” he said. “Our goal is to have them ready for college or to work in the industry from here. Some will go to college for something else, but will say, ‘I can work at a restaurant while I’m in school’ or ‘I know how to feed myself.’ Those skills can’t be replaced.”

Wood said the program was founded in 2018 and is supported by state grants provided through Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes’ office. So far, 20 students have come through the program and nine are teaching in Buffalo public schools. The program lost momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic, but is back on track with 25 people currently enrolled, Wood said.

Adams said that working as a teacher aide taught him that aides and assistants “are basically teachers. You do so much that you may as well get your degree.”

Adams knew he would love teaching because when he worked in restaurants, he enjoyed mentoring younger people starting out in food service.

“I enjoy the interaction with students and being able to give them as sense of what life is about,” he said. “Working in the industry for year, I can explain what your day will be like, what hard work is about and ensure that they are not just ready to work in restaurants, but mentally ready to face challenges in the world.”

M&T mentorship partnership with Buffalo State adds summer internships

A mentorship program pairing Buffalo State students with M&T Bank professionals is continuing for a third academic year and expanding to include paid internships in summer 2023.

M&T is anticipating six paid internships in its banking services division and two in its Legal division specifically for Buffalo State students next summer, with the hope that the students will want to apply for them. The bank is earmarking two of those internships for students in the college’s Africana studies program, which also formed a new partnership with M&T.

For the 2022–2023 academic year, M&T selected 24 students from 29 applications across academic disciplines, and more positions may be added as additional mentors become available.

