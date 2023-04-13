BY JANET GRAMZA

April 13, 2023

Buffalo State’s Global Book Hour goes global, literally

In December, The Buffalo News featured a unique program called Global Book Hour that brings Buffalo State University teacher education students and youngsters in the community to the Amherst Street Wegmans to read books and perform activities that teach about other countries and the world.

In educator jargon, the program teaches global literacy, defined as awareness of other cultures and languages and an understanding of how the world is interconnected.

Now, Global Book Hour has literally gone global. It has partnered with a children’s book author in Honduras to introduce a new book about the joy of reading to its first U.S. audience – in Buffalo.

At its last session of the semester April 20, Global Book Hour will feature "Los Lunes de Colores" – "Colorful Mondays" – read in English by its co-author, Leonardo Augustin Montes, in a special video presentation he made for the occasion.

The book could not be more reflective of the program, which also seeks to instill a love of books among children and families while giving teacher candidates opportunities to hone their skill at engaging children in reading.

Brandon Kawa, director of Buffalo State International Graduate Programs for Educators, called the connection with Montes "a happy coincidence" that will inspire future Global Book Hour partnerships.

The university’s International Graduate Programs for Educators include a master’s degree and microcredentials in teaching at American International Schools around the world. One of its partner schools is the American School of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where, it turns out, Leonardo Augustin Montes went to school.

A librarian at the school told Kawa that Montes had just written a children’s book that would be a perfect pilot for a collaborative Global Book Hour lesson with a Honduran author. The book is only available in Spanish, but will be published in English this fall.

On the video he made for Buffalo State, Montes reads the English version, while children at the upcoming Global Book Hour will be able to physically peruse the beautifully illustrated Spanish original and take copies home.

Kawa said the book was sold out on Amazon, so Montes helped him purchase copies directly from the publisher in Barcelona for Thursday’s session, which runs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the community room off the Amherst Street Wegmans Market Café.

"Los Lunes de Colores" is about a bookmobile that visits a small village in Tegucigalpa on Mondays, bringing joy to the children there. In fact, Montes' co-author, Nelson Rodriguez, is the driver of the real bookmobile.

In his charming video introduction, Montes speaks directly to the children at Global Book Hour and explains that Tegucigalpa is the capital of Honduras, "a country in Central America that is about the size of Tennessee."

"In Tegucigalpa, we have some nice areas and some areas that we need to make nicer," he says. "Everywhere, we can find beautiful children like yourselves that love books. Those that live in the nice areas usually have access to libraries. But what about those that live in areas that don’t have libraries?"

The book "is the story of the bookmobile as seen through the eyes of a boy" in one such area, he says.

Global Book Hour directors Pixita del Prado Hill, Patricia George and Jennifer Reichenberg are excited about the book’s message and the teacher candidates are preparing children’s activities to go with it – including writing a note to the author, learning some Spanish words and signing up for their own library cards to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library system.

Kawa said he is already reaching out to another international school, the School of the Nations in Brasilia, Brazil, to see if they would like to collaborate on a Global Book Hour project for next year.

"Not only with our international educators, but our Buffalo State teacher candidates, we want to globalize their perspective," Kawa said. "So to connect with local schools in other countries helps them understand what we can achieve by working with teachers around the world.

"For the children, it helps them feel like part of a cross-cultural community, and that their educators are committed to developing leaders for a global society and helping them develop a respect for diversity and individual differences."

For more information on Global Book Hour, including its Global Literacy Channel on YouTube, visit globalliteracy.buffalostate.edu/global-book-hour.

