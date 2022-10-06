Buffalo Next: Buffalo picked to host New York State Innovation Summit

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Oct. 6, 2022

Buffalo picked to host New York State Innovation Summit

Buffalo's burgeoning technology and startup ecosystem will be on full display later this month when the city hosts the annual New York State Innovation Summit.

The two-day event brings together industry leaders, university researchers, investors, economic developers and government officials from across the state to discover new and emerging technologies that support innovation and drive business growth.

The summit is organized by Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation and FuzeHub, a nonprofit economic development organization that works with manufacturers throughout the state.

"Buffalo is emerging as one of the nation’s most watched and most collaborative tech ecosystems – which made it the perfect location for the New York State Innovation Summit," said FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc. "We want to showcase and celebrate what’s happening here to inspire the innovators and entrepreneurs who are driving positive change within their own communities across the state."

Previous summits, held in Rochester in 2019 and Verona in 2021, drew more than 500 people.

More than 100 companies will exhibit their technology during the summit. There will be a mix of regional startups and national companies that have a presence in New York, such as Chobani, L3 Harris, IBM Research and GE Renewable Energy.

Panel discussions and speakers will focus on key industries for innovation in New York, including semiconductors, biotechnology, advanced materials, clean technology, agriculture innovation, sustainable manufacturing, energy, software, and digital technology and cybersecurity.

High-growth startups and tech-forward manufacturers will have the opportunity to win grants up to $150,000 through FuzeHub's annual Commercialization Competition.

Prizes will go to the companies that show the greatest potential to commercialize their technology in ways that will support regional economic growth and solve important challenges.

A total of $500,000 is available this year.

Applications for the pitch contest are closed, and the finalists who will make live pitches at the summit will be announced soon, Garuc said.

The summit will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For more information or to register, visit nysinnovationsummit.com.

October will be a big month for Buffalo's tech and startup community. The summit will take place a week after the 43North startup competition finals on Oct. 20.

– Natalie Brophy

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Clarence-based startup CAHill TECH recently received a $250,000 investment from the Western New York Impact Fund.

Tell me more: CAHill TECH is targeting the next generation of construction workers by offering skills and safety training through a smartphone app called aQuiRe. The company is led by founder Carley Hill, one of the few women leaders in the construction industry.

Hill is working to make her app as accessible as possible, especially to those in marginalized communities.

The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is a for-profit entity that invests in local companies making a positive impact on the community. It launched in 2017 with around $8 million to invest.

Earlier this year, the fund announced a second series of $11.5 million to invest in companies making a measurable social impact in areas such as workforce education, diversity and development, neighborhood revitalization, health and the environment.

Why it matters: Women-led startups received only 2% of all venture capital investment in the United States last year. The Western New York Impact Investment Fund wants to flip that statistic on its head.

CAHill TECH – a 2022 43North startup contest finalist – plans to use the investment to build its internal capacity for accelerating social impact.

"CAHill is focused on solving real problems in the marketplace," fund CEO Tom Quinn said. "The company perfectly aligns with our mission of driving profits with purpose by supporting high-growth startups that are poised to have a significant social impact on the Buffalo community."

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting 230 jobs in Arcade and Perry because of declines in its student loan collection business.

ImmunityBio is eliminating nearly 40 jobs in Dunkirk as its plans to ramp up operations are paused.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility – and it is seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

A decaying former church on Lafayette Avenue is slated for demolition.

Kaleida and the unions representing more than 6,000 of its workers reached an agreement on a three-year contract, averting what could have been a devastating strike.

There are more delays at a Dunkirk drug manufacturing plant, this time from new operator ImmunityBio, which took over the plant built with $200 million in state funds, from Athenex.

A Buffalo staffing company agreed to a $550,000 settlement to an employment discrimination lawsuit.

The old Lion Brewery building on Jefferson Avenue is set to become apartments and a fine arts community center.

Buffalo-based investment firm Lorraine Capital has bought a manufacturer with operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

SUNY Erie Community College is transferring 57 acres of its South Campus to the state for use as a staging area during Bills stadium construction.

The state is coming up with $25 million to help Kaleida close its big budget gap.

There was plenty of competition for the first licenses to operate a store to sell marijuana in the state's legalized market.

Workers at food supplier Sysco went on strike in Depew and across parts of upstate New York.

A developer has been picked for a pilot program to build homes on vacant lots on Adams Street in Buffalo, but overall interest was disappointing.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

2. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It's all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

3. The Buffalo Niagara housing market has cooled down a little, but it is holding up well, compared with other U.S. markets.

4. Made in WNY: Junk Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products: With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, owner Tom Akers said.

5. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it is a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, it is a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.