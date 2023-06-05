BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

June 5, 2023

Only NYC has more thrift stores in the state than Buffalo

Buffalonians love their thrift stores, and new Google search data pulled by EmpireStakes.com shows the Buffalo region is near the top of the list when it comes to the number of thrift stores it has and the frequency it searches for thrift stores.

The data also reveals which thrift stores Buffalonians frequent most and what apps they use to thrift online.

The most searched vintage store was Goodwill, whose thrift stores support its mission of helping people prepare for, find and keep good jobs. The generic term "vintage stores" was the second-most searched, followed by Buffalo ReUse, which collects and sells used building materials.

Tied in fourth place are My Cuzin Vintage, the Elmwood Avenue shop known for its vintage Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres gear, sneakers and concert T-shirts that can fetch top dollar; and Paloma Exchange on Grant Street, which specializes in such retro and trendy looks as "dad sneakers" and "peasant vibes," according to its website.

They're followed by Sloan's Antiques on Grant Street, a breathtaking jumble of old furniture, signs and housewares; Timeless Babez on Allen Street, a punk shop specializing in vintage band T-shirts; and Buffalo Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, another buyer and seller of building materials, furniture and appliances.

With 62 thrift stores in the region, it is second in the concentration of thrift shops only to New York City, which has more than a thousand, according to the site, which cites Google Maps data.

When thrifting online, Buffalonians most often use eBay, followed by Craigslist, Poshmark, Mercari and TheRealReal, according to the data. Buffalonians search for thrift stores online more than 100,000 times per month – that's more than three times as often as Albany.

Overall, the state of New York ranks 10th in thrift store Google searches. The top spot went to Vermont, followed by Oregon and Washington.

– Samantha Christmann

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

New Aldi in Orchard Park sets opening

A long-awaited Aldi grocery store in Orchard Park has finalized its grand opening date: June 22. The no-frills, deep-discount grocer is located at 3366 Orchard Park Road.

The project has been in the works since 2021. It fills a void left in 2020 by Orchard Fresh, an experimental concept grocer owned by Tops Markets, which closed during the pandemic.

Zia Coffee Shop opens on the East Side

Zia Coffee Shop has opened at 595 Fillmore Ave., in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood in what was once the Jankowski Cigar shop and is now the Cigar Factory Apartments.

In addition to coffee, the Bangladeshi café serves lassi yogurt drinks and shahi kulfi ice cream. It also has a menu featuring several halal meals and sandwiches.

Global NY Promotion Tour

Global NY, the international division of Empire State Development, will send representatives from its foreign offices to Buffalo as part of a tour across New York to help New York businesses understand how to export their products around the world. Representatives from Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Israel, India and China will be in attendance.

The representatives will deliver presentations and share guidance on how to export New York goods into international markets. There will also be a question-and-answer session and the opportunity to schedule one-on-one consultations with representatives.

“Today’s global marketplace is extraordinarily complex, and we want New York-based businesses to know that ESD can help them unlock the world of economic opportunity that exists beyond our borders," said Hope Knight, Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner, in a statement. "With some of the finest and most diverse goods produced right here in New York, Global NY’s Export Promotion Tour will help companies understand how to export their products from the Empire State to the world.”

The tour's Western New York stop will take place at the Burchfield Penney Art Center auditorium, 1300 Elmwood Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 16. Free reservations are required on the Empire State Development website.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.