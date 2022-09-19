Buffalo Next: Breaking down the state's complex health care worker bonus program

BY JON HARRIS

Sept. 19, 2022

Workers can get up to $3,000, if eligible

It was way back in January when Gov. Kathy Hochul, as part of her budget proposal, unveiled a multibillion-dollar plan to bolster the state's ailing health care industry.

A major piece of that: $1.3 billion allocated to pay bonuses to certain health care workers, geared toward boosting recruitment and retention.

Long since included in the finalized budget, the process of doling out those funds is underway.

But it's, um, complicated.

Let's break it down.

The basics

Employees qualified for the bonus payments must be "frontline health care and mental hygiene practitioners, technicians, assistants and aides that provide hands-on health or care services to individuals," according to the state Health Department's website.

Qualified employees also must work for a qualified employer. Qualified employers must employ at least one eligible employee, be a Medicaid-enrolled provider and must bill for Medicaid services. In addition, a qualified employer must be included in the list of provider and facility types in the statute, or be subject to the certificate-of-need process, or must serve at least 20% Medicaid enrollees.

Confused yet? Just wait.

Qualified employees also must meet these five criteria:

1. They must be continuously employed by a qualified employer for the duration of at least one vesting period. The state defines vesting periods as six-month stretches, of which there are five between the bonus eligibility dates of Oct. 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024.

2. They must have an employee title included on the eligible list online, a lengthy log of more than 130 titles, including various nursing positions, therapists, dental hygienists and assistants, as well as some support positions, such as dietary aides and environmental services workers.

3. They must not exceed an annualized base salary of $125,000 (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay).

4. They can be full time, part time or temporary employees, as well as independent contractors.

5. They must not be suspended or excluded from the Medicaid program.

If employees meet all those criteria, they are eligible for a bonus payment. A qualified employee is eligible for up to two vesting periods, and the maximum any one employee can receive is $3,000, or $1,500 per vesting period.

The bonus payments are based on the number of hours worked during a vesting period.

For instance, an eligible employee who worked between 20-30 hours a week during a vesting period would be eligible for a bonus of $500. Those who worked between 30-35 hours weekly could get a bonus of up to $1,000, while employees who worked at least 35 hours a week during a vesting period could get $1,500.

A lot of paperwork

How it all works is the employer submits claims for bonus payments for its eligible employees.

So, for example, the first vesting period stretched from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. For that period, the employer could submit claims from Aug. 3-Sept. 2.

Claims for the first vesting period are currently being processed, Health Department spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said. After the state pays the bonus amount to the employer, the employer must pay those bonuses to eligible employees within 30 days.

We are in the midst of the second vesting period right now, which started April 1 and ends Sept. 30. For that period, employers will submit claims from Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

As you're probably thinking by now, this is a lot of paperwork, and you better believe eligible employers are tapping the full expertise of their human resources folks, as well as legal counsel, to seek clarity on any and all questions and to determine which employees are eligible.

That's because they can be penalized.

The state says any qualified employer who fails to identify, claim and/or pay bonuses to more than 10% of eligible workers could face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

Further, the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General will audit the bonus payments to ensure funds were appropriately claimed and dispersed.

Will some be left out?

There is no doubt some employees will be left out.

The Empire State Association of Assisted Living, which represents more than 330 assisted living and adult care facilities in New York, said many of its members, including private pay facilities, are left out of the program.

"It's outrageous that many of our frontline workers are deemed ineligible for the $3,000 bonuses," said Lisa Newcomb, the association's executive director, in a statement. "Every frontline worker should get this bonus."

Not wanting to be wrong about who is eligible, many health care employers also have reached out to the state Health Department for clarification. Many said they have been directed to online FAQs, rather than receiving direct answers.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Kaleida Health union workers have voted to authorize a strike. Will it happen?

The fire in December at Buffalo's Grand Hotel caused $50 million in damage. The owner is trying to recoup that from his insurer.

M&T Bank is taking heat from the attorney general in Connecticut over issues it faced during the switchover to its customer service systems following its acquisition of People's United Bank.

SUNY Erie Community College is taking steps to move away from a workplace resource management system that school officials say doesn't suit its needs.

A North Tonawanda housing project is getting nearly $5 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The United Way of Western New York is getting a new leader.

A top executive at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is calling for more funding for cancer screening programs.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it's a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Bills and Sabres, it's a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

2. The Buffalo Niagara job market got back on track during August, with hiring resuming at its fastest pace since March and easing concerns that surfaced after the July jobs report showed a loss of jobs across the region.

3. How dentists and counselors aim to address health inequity in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods: This $2 million project, a partnership between nonprofits Gerard Place and Lackawanna-based OLV Human Services, could boost access to mental health and dental services in Buffalo's Bailey-Delavan neighborhood.

4. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers. Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

5. A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers. The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region. It is a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.