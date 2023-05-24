BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Using eminent domain to remake a mall

Amherst's effort to seize control of the Boulevard Mall property through eminent domain has begun, and so far at least, town officials say there's been very little resistance to the idea, not only among the developers who proposed it but even among the big retailers.

At the request of developer Douglas Jemal – who owns most but not all of the sprawling 64-acre mall – the town is using the oft-maligned legal process to take over the property from multiple owners, including Jemal.

The goal is to get around a myriad of leases, contracts, easements and other restrictions that are hindering redevelopment of the entire site. But the plan is to sell the property right back after clearing the legal restrictions.

Jemal wants to overhaul of the 61-year-old mall into a town center concept, with backing from the town. The $150 million long-term project would demolish much of the mall, install new roads and infrastructure and then construct buildings for housing, retail, commercial and other uses. But he's been stymied by preexisting conditions that hinder use of the parking lots and other land.

Besides Jemal – who bought the mall and the nearby Wegmans on Alberta Drive in 2019 – there are also pieces of the complex that are owned by Benderson Development Co., as well as JCPenney, which owns its own store. There are also a mix of one-year leases and longer-term leases, as well as special rights that have been granted to some owners or lessees that give them the power to block changes.

And while Benderson is trying to work with Jemal and the town, the efforts to negotiate with some of the larger retailers have gone nowhere.

So Jemal suggested the town use eminent domain, take ownership of everything, and then sell it back, with both developers taking portions, and the town issuing a request-for-proposals for redevelopment of any remaining parts.

"He couldn’t get out of all the leases correctly, so we’re taking the whole thing from him, and then we’re selling it back to him," said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

Details of the buyback are still being negotiated, with Kulpa seeking to ensure that the town is made whole on any investments for the acquisition or infrastructure.

"I couldn’t ask for better groups to work with," Kulpa said. "They’re both very excited about getting this thing put back into the reality of a healthy location."

The town filed the court petitions that start the process by giving notice to the owners. Neither developer objected, but are just negotiating a price, Kulpa said. And while JCPenney did protest, the retailer's real estate and legal officials are now finally talking with the town.

"We couldn’t even get Penney’s attention until we got within one day of eminent domain, and then they served us," Kulpa said.

The plan is to wait until after winter to formally take control, giving stores a chance to clean out merchandise for the first quarter, and then begin demolition work in the spring of 2024. Kulpa said buildings that are in good shape and can be reused may be retained.

He said JCPenney has told the town it wants to stay, so officials need to figure out how to keep them open during demolition and reconstruction. Officials are also trying to determine what Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods and H&M intend.

"We want to have conversations with all of them about being in the area," Kulpa said. "We’re trying to figure out who, what, where and what shape is this thing."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

FOR SALE

The Patriot Airport Industrial Park in the Town of Wheatfield is up for sale by owner Patriot Equities – all 55.1 acres of it.

Located at 6600 Walmore Road, next to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, the 625,000-square-foot business park is only partially occupied by Saint-Gobain Abrasives, a division of Paris-based Saint-Gobain Group.

Saint-Gobain used to own the entire complex and has been operating there for decades, but sold the property to Patriot Equities. It now takes up just one of three commercial sections of the park, with 158,441 square feet of space under a long-term lease that generates $384,590 in annual net operating income for the landlord.

However, the bulk of the space – two other sections totaling 48 acres – is open for reuse or redevelopment.

The entire property is being marketed by Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Buffalo, for $6 million.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

9310 Transit Road, Clarence

Level Financial Advisors is moving into a new headquarters, taking up 4,000 square feet of space at a retail plaza in East Amherst that was constructed by Bevilacqua Development.

The move to 9310 Transit Road follows years of growth by the financial planning firm, which was founded in 1979 by Alan Vogt as Paramount Planning, but became Schroeder Braxton & Vogt in 1999. It rebranded as Level Financial in 2016. The firm serves 600 households with over $545 million in assets under management.

The company has been headquartered for 23 years at the corner of Sweet Home and Rensch roads, across from University at Buffalo's North Campus. It opened a satellite office on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg in 2019, shortly after buying Williamville-based Angelucci Wealth Management.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The growth of sports memorabilia and the trading card market has been reflected in the boom of local shops selling those products.

2. For one mental health counselor, helping survivors of the Tops Markets mass shooting has been a continuing mission.

3. The Tops Markets mass shooting put a spotlight on food security issues in East Buffalo. A year later, some progress has been made, but much more needs to be done.

4. A fund created after the May 14 mass shooting has raised more than $6 million, but its focus is on making a long-term impact.

5. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

