BY NATALIE BROPHY

March 9, 2023

Startup spotlight: Bona grad turns lacrosse injury into startup for college athletes

Max Brie was a junior on the men's lacrosse team at St. Bonaventure University when he suffered an injury that would change his life.

He was at practice when he was hit with a lacrosse ball in a spot on the back of his head not protected by his helmet or padding.

"I immediately dropped to the ground," Brie recalled a little over two years after his injury. "Everything in that moment went dark. I was not able to move. I was not able to talk. I could just lay there and scream and cry for help."

Brie had a serious concussion and faced a "long and tough rehab process" where he had to relearn how to walk and perform everyday tasks.

He spent most of his time alone in a dark room. A Montreal native, Brie's parents could not come be with him because the border was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was struggling with his mental health.

That's when he learned that 1 in 5 college athletes deal with a mental health crisis. Further, he learned that more than 50% of athletes graduate with student loan debt.

He wanted to do something to help, and that's where he got the idea for his startup, Dalorum.

Dalorum is an online community for student athletes that offers resources, including sponsorship opportunities for their name, image and likeness.

"I said to myself, 'there's a business opportunity here,' " said Brie, now 23. "But there's also an opportunity to change hundreds of thousands of lives."

Targeting the 99% of athletes left behind

In June 2021, the NCAA began allowing college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.

But since then, only 1% of college athletes have made any money at all. The majority of the deals go to the top players from the nation's largest collegiate athletics programs in two sports: football and men's basketball.

Brie is targeting the other 99% with his platform, including athletes at Western New York's colleges who have largely been left out of this $2 billion industry.

"While everyone is out there chasing the same 5,000 athletes, we can go out and serve the 99% of the market, the over 500,000 athletes that are currently being underserved," he said.

Dalorum connects student athletes with companies and brands that want to offer them resources, promotions and content. The platform is free to use for the athletes, and the companies pay an admissions fee to join.

For example, athletes on Dalorum can receive free online mental health counseling from BetterHelp. They can learn to budget their money with the Mint app and get bonus points for opening a Bank of America credit card. Or, they can get deals on travel through the Hopper app.

Athletes get to choose which services they want to use, Brie said.

Disrupting a $2 billion industry

Dalorum is currently working with a beta group of student athletes to get ready to officially launch the platform in the next six months, Brie said.

This testing has been critical to identify what users like about the platform and what they think can be improved.

Dalorum so far has a couple thousand athletes on the platform from 48 states and several countries outside the U.S. and Canada across the three levels of college athletics, Brie said.

His goal is to get 150,000 student athletes signed on to Dalorum within a year of the launch.

Brie's biggest challenge in building his business has been transitioning from student to CEO, he said. As a young founder, he knows he doesn't have all the answers.

He hired Thomas Coke, a former student athlete himself who has successfully exited three businesses, as Dalorum's chief operating officer.

Brie lives in Olean while pursuing his MBA. He graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in finance. The same year, his company was selected to be part of the Laine Business Accelerator in Olean.

Brie said he is looking forward to visiting colleges across the country and talking to the athletes. He wants to learn about their struggles and build up Dalorum to help them.

"I'm going to disrupt a $2 billion industry and change hundreds of thousands of lives along the way," Brie said of ultimate goal for his company.

– Natalie Brophy

