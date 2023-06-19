BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

June 19, 2023

Benderson will spiff up the rest of the Boulevard South, add Sephora

Benderson Development gave its Boulevard South retail plaza an extreme makeover last year, in preparation for HomeGoods and TJ Maxx to move there from their former location at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Drive.

Now, the rest of the Amherst plaza, just south of Romney Drive, will get its time in the makeup chair.

The TJX Co. stores, including Sierra and Homesense, as well as reconfigured craft store Joann Fabrics, are bookended by two retail strips – one anchored by the Five Guys burger chain and the other by Outback Steakhouse. Those parallel strips will go under construction, with work on the Five Guys side of the plaza to begin this month.

"They looked a little tired and dated, compared to what we did in the back with the new build with the TJX concepts and redoing the Joann facade, so this summer we're starting a renovation project for the remainder of the center," said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing at Benderson.

As a result, nail salon Nail Stop, which has been in the plaza for 20 years, has moved to share space with Nu Nails at 731 Delaware Road in the Town of Tonawanda. Amherst Buffet has closed and will move to 2309 Eggert Road in the Town of Tonawanda in the Sheridan Plaza, next to the Department of Motor Vehicles, in July.

Cosmetics store Sephora will open a new location anchoring the eastern end of the Five Guys strip in the fall.

"They desperately wanted to get into the Boulevard, and we couldn't put them next door because we have Ulta in there, but the Boulevard South is a separate center," Recoon said.

Orange Theory, Five Guys, Weight Watchers and Moe's will remain in their current locations on that side of the strip.

Candy store that went viral online will expand to new space

Nearly 5 million people watched Tyler Stevenson pack root beer-flavored cotton candy, candy lipsticks, Black Jack gum and dozens of other candies into a box earlier this year on social media as he prepared a mail order for his wife Jessica's candy store Hello, Sweets.

Millions more have watched the couple as they list the shop's best- and worst-selling candies, pack their biggest orders and share their personal favorites in the store.

Now the store, which has grown to more than half a million followers and more than 10 million "likes" on TikTok, will grow its physical footprint as the company moves from 50 Main St. to a larger space down the street at 20 Main St. in the Niagara Street Plaza next to Citizens Bank.

At about 10,500 square feet, the new location is more than twice as large as its current one, and brings its warehouse and fulfillment area under one roof.

The new store will have an outdoor patio, expanded candy and soda selections and will add an ice cream parlor.

Construction is underway, and the new location is expected to open in the summer.

Skechers coming to Niagara Falls

Skechers is coming to Niagara Consumer Square on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

The shoe store just signed a deal with Benderson Development to open a location in the plaza, which is anchored by Tops Markets, TJ Maxx and Target.

It is targeting a back-to-school opening in the fall.

Bath & Body Works moves from McKinley Mall

A Bath & Body Works store will move from the McKinley Mall to the McKinley Plaza, across McKinley Parkway from the McKinley Mall this month.

That plaza is also home to Kay Jewelers, which moved from the mall last year. Also under construction in that plaza is a new Starbucks.

The plaza also contains a TJ Maxx, Men's Wearhouse and Outback Steakhouse.

New Tim Hortons headed for Niagara Falls

A Tim Hortons coffee shop is under construction on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Home Depot Plaza.

The new store is situated on an outparcel at the entrance of the plaza, immediately adjacent to the I-190 entrance and near the former Regal Cinema movie theater, which is now a Dipson Theatre.

