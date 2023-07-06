BY MATT GLYNN

July 6, 2023

M&T's Ethan O'Connor a member of Buffalo's championship lacrosse team

On weekdays, Ethan O'Connor works as a group leader in account services for M&T Bank.

During the National Lacrosse League season, he also wears uniform No. 37, playing defense for the Buffalo Bandits.

Until recently, only a small circle of O'Connor's M&T co-workers knew about his sports career. That all changed when the Bandits won the championship.

And then his banking and lacrosse worlds finally merged when he brought the championship trophy to a lunchtime concert outside M&T's headquarters.

Since player salaries in the National Indoor Lacrosse League are not as lucrative as in the NHL or NFL, many athletes such as O'Connor hold down full-time jobs in other fields. Several of O'Connor's teammates are teachers. Some of his opponents are firefighters or police officers.

O'Connor has found M&T to be a good fit for his dual-career lifestyle, with accommodating bosses and flexible work hours.

"My managers have been really open, really supportive of my career with lacrosse," said O'Connor, 32.

The Milton, Ontario, native was drafted into the NLL in 2013 and played for two other teams before he was traded to the Bandits prior to the 2019 season. By then, O'Connor was already living in the Buffalo area and working for M&T. He had requested the Georgia Swarm trade him to a team somewhere closer to home. He felt fortunate that Buffalo was his destination.

O'Connor played lacrosse at Hobart College and graduated with an economics degree. He saw banking as a path to a job directly out of school, and one that could accommodate a lacrosse player's schedule.

"You know you have that 9-to-5 job, whereas working in medicine, you might be working all hours of the day," he said. "You might be working shift work. I knew that I wanted to give myself the best opportunity to play lacrosse, and if I could help it, I didn't want to put myself in a situation where I had to choose between my work and lacrosse."

On many NLL teams, players fly on a Friday to the city where a game is being played that weekend, participate in a shootaround and then a game on Saturday, before flying back home on Sunday. But O'Connor said about 90% of the Bandits live within a three-hour drive of Buffalo, so home games involve minimal travel for most, and players are able to meet up for Wednesday night practices in Oakville, Ontario, as well.

As much as O'Connor loves playing lacrosse, balancing a 40-hour work week at M&T and his commitments with the Bandits is a heavy lift during the season. This past season, the team played its first regular-season game Dec. 3, and wrapped things up June 3.

"By the time season ends, you're looking forward to that time off," O'Connor said.

As the NLL has grown and attracted more sponsorships and TV exposure, O'Connor said fewer players than when he entered the league need second jobs. He hopes that trend keeps growing for players who join the league in future seasons.

O'Connor's other team – in account services at M&T – works behind the scenes, taking care of customer account issues that can't be handled in the branches.

O'Connor offered perspective on the difference between working in a quiet, cubicle-filled office building in Amherst, compared with playing in front of a packed house at KeyBank Center.

"I joke with my wife, 'Imagine if you had 19,000 people sitting around your cubicle booing you when you make a mistake or didn't call somebody back properly, or cheering you when you send out that email on time,' " he said.

O'Connor said he has been in the league long enough that he's now able to tune out the crowd noise during games and focus on playing, even in the title-clinching game – the team's first championship in 15 years.

"I couldn't ask for a better side job," O'Connor said. "But you prepare for it like you would any other job, as a professional. It's not just a game. I'm getting paid to be here. I'm entertaining for these 19,000 people coming in."

He appreciates that the Bandits have one of the strongest followings among the teams in the NLL, and how much a championship means in a city of passionate sports fans.

"I don't consider myself a celebrity - I would never say that," he said. "But I feel like one right now, with all the people at games, the parade we just had. That doesn't happen in any other city."

Two banks earn 'satisfactory' ratings

Evans Bank and Alden State Bank each received "satisfactory" Community Reinvestment Act ratings, after their most recent examinations by regulators.

Evans Bank had received an "outstanding" rating in its previous exam, while Alden State Bank had also been rated satisfactory.

CRA exams evaluate how well a bank is meeting the needs of its community, including low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. Banks are assigned one of four possible ratings: outstanding, satisfactory, needs to improve and substantial noncompliance.

Because of its growth, Evans was evaluated as a large bank, instead of a intermediate small bank like last time. David Nasca, Evans' president and CEO, said he felt Evans did everything it could – and more – to receive an outstanding rating last time, but "the lens has changed in terms of how (regulators) grade."

"They evaluate presence," Nasca said. "As a larger bank, they expect bigger presence. We have the presence we have, and we're growing it."

Steve Woodard, president and CEO of Alden State Bank, said he was proud of the work his bank's team had done to receive its satisfactory CRA rating.

"It was the first time we were being evaluated as an intermediate small bank," he said. "We continue to explore opportunities to provide affordable housing, economic development and financial education within our communities."

