Buffalo Next: Andale Cantina to open third location; Pizza Hut coming back

Mexican restaurant expands to busy corner in Williamsville

The owners of Andale Cantina want to break up the concept of the traditional Mexican American restaurant as part of its third local eatery being planned for the busy corner of Main and Transit roads in Amherst.

They’ll do so with a unique food selection, entertainment offerings and an open and modern feel inside the Southern California-style restaurant slated to open in June at the former TGIF and My Dads at 6850 Main St.

Dave Hyou, co-owner, said he’d like the restaurant to bring a downtown feel to the area.

“We want to change the game,” said Hyou, who drives by the new location often on his way to the restaurant’s East Amherst location on Transit Road. Andale’s other location is on French Road in Depew.

The restaurant will feature menu items made to order and cocktails freshened by herbs, infusions and homemade syrups. There will also be a focus on entertainment with live music and a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as bright neon and art representing Mexican culture inside. There will be seating for 200, including outside under a covered patio on two sides of the restaurant.

Pizza Hut in Depew is coming

One of the 10 locations for Pizza Hut’s return to Western New York has been identified.

A “coming soon” sign from Pizza Hut is hanging in the window of a former Subway in an outparcel of the Transit and French Square plaza in Depew. The outparcel also includes a Starbucks and Zoom Tan.

Pizza Hut announced earlier this year that 10 area restaurants would open under a new franchisee in 2022, but the locations have not yet been disclosed. YUM! Brands Inc., which owns the Pizza Hut brand, did not respond to a request for more information.

During the pandemic, Pizza Hut closed the remainder of its 17 full-service Buffalo-area locations. There are still Pizza Hut express locations at Target stores in Depew and Orchard Park.

The new location at the corner of Transit and French roads is close by to a former stand-alone Pizza Hut on French Road that is now inhabited by Andale Mexican Restaurant.

WALKING THE MALLS:

Pennsylvania mall sold to Kohan in online auction

The owner of the McKinley Mall has expanded his mall ownership portfolio.

According to the Indiana Gazette, the Indiana Mall in Pennsylvania has been acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group. The article notes that the 43-year-old, 455,000-square-foot enclosed regional mall was acquired in an online auction for $6.9 million.

Mike Kohan, who runs the company, has been criticized for his handling of some of his other mall properties, including at the Great Northern Mall in Syracuse, where the property has been forced to close twice this year and Onondaga County is taking him to court for unpaid property taxes.

Five Below coming to Walden Galleria

A discount retailer catering to teens is set to open this spring at Walden Galleria.

Philadelphia-based Five Below, which first opened in 2002, will be located on the upper level of the shopping center in a 9,000-square-foot space.

The store offers an assortment of value-priced items like cellphone cases and chargers, remote control cars, yoga pants, graphic tees, nail polish, football and soccer balls and seasonal items in a treasure hunt-style shopping setting.

Latino’s Cuisine opening new location at mall

A restaurant serving Spanish and Caribbean-inspired cuisines is coming to the Walden Galleria.

Massachusetts-headquartered Latino’s Cuisine is opening a 1,600-square-foot restaurant at the long-vacated Johnny Rocket’s restaurant on the second floor of the mall this summer.

It will offer breakfast options, appetizers, lunch and dinner. Eduardo Castillo, owner of Latino’s Cuisine, has been in the restaurant industry for 27 years.

MORE OPENINGS:

Hobby store to become events center

The owner of a hobby store has moved locations in Hamburg and is planning more of an events center.

James Thomas Wray has moved his store, WNY Gaming LLC, from the Village of Hamburg to Route 20 in the town, where he has tripled his space. He’s planning to install an indoor soccer and activities court in the coming weeks and a YouTube room by the end of the month, while beginning to design an escape room.

Credit union coming to former OTB in Lockport

A Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union is being constructed at a former Off-Track Betting site at a busy Lockport intersection.

The bank is adding a location at 5810 South Transit Road, at the corner with Strauss Road, next to a Taco Bell and across the street from a plaza anchored by Tops. The existing 3,400-square-foot building will get a new façade and newly designed interior. The interior demolition has been completed. The final product will be a 3,800-square-foot Cornerstone with a teller building.

Paolini Enterprises Inc. in Sanborn is proposing to construct five new buildings using a portion of the 42-acre former Spaulding Fibre plant in the City of Tonawanda that will be leased out to small light manufacturers and distribution companies.

Before it can move ahead with its plans for a redevelopment project, featuring an apartment complex, along the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo, Savarino Cos. will have a major cleanup job ahead of it after decades of contamination by the site's prior users.

Two Buffalo expats, one who founded Zephyr Partners and the other who owns CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, are offering to cover all the funeral expenses up to $50,000 for the 10 victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Douglas Jemal is committing at least $100,000 for the victims' families of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Buffalo's East Side. He said he will attempt to go to fellow businesspeople in the area to help raise the money or make the donation himself.

KeyBank has pledged to donate $250,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support families of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

CleanFiber is expanding its Blasdell plant after securing $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers LP, along with $37 million in previously announced financing.

The Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue will reopen but is first prioritizing getting its employees from the store access to counseling and support they may need and its customers access to the food they require while the grocer is closed.

Despite ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry, Buffalo's ACV Auctions has continued to find ways to innovate and grow through its service offerings, and as a result, reported a 49% increase in revenues during the first quarter of 2022.

A pair of residential complexes on North Forest and Maple roads that would bring 300 apartments to the middle of Amherst, the region's largest suburb, is being proposed by Bliss Construction and PB Investors.

