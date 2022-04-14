Buffalo Next: AireXpert aims to get planes fixed and flying again faster

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Startup spotlight: AireXpert taking off in Buffalo

It is the middle of January in Western New York and you're sitting at your gate in the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, ready to escape the cold and snow for someplace warm.

But then an announcement comes over the loudspeaker: Your flight has been delayed due to a airplane maintenance issue. The crew isn't sure how long it will take to fix.

That's where AireXpert kicks in.

AireXpert is a digital platform that enables airlines to manage unscheduled aircraft maintenance more efficiently. The Buffalo-based company, founded by former aircraft mechanic Andy Hakes, is hoping to shake up the slow-to-change airline industry with its platform by streamlining aircraft maintenance, which will hopefully cut down on passenger delays.

AireXpert is one of dozens of early stage tech companies in Buffalo competing for support, talent and resources within Buffalo Niagara's burgeoning startup ecosystem. Hakes and his team are focused on hiring employees, raising capital and recruiting more airlines to their platform.

How it works

Airlines outsource maintenance at most airports they fly into, making it an incredibly fragmented and disjointed process to get a plane up and running again, Hakes said.

Traditionally, once a problem is identified, the mechanics on site are on the phone with an airline's technical support center, usually located in another city. Airplanes are complex machines and have millions of parts, so it is unrealistic to expect a single mechanic has the in-depth knowledge to solve every problem on his or her own, Hakes said.

With AireXpert, the mechanics on the ground have the AireXpert mobile app on their phones or tablets and the technical support center has the platform up on their computer screens. The different parties can then all work together to solve the problem.

AireXpert's platform, described by Hakes as "Slack on steroids," manages the entire process from the time the plane breaks to the time it is fixed and back in the air. Conversations are documented and archived so they can be referred to if a similar problem pops up in the future.

"Our platform is really just an extension of all the learnings that I had throughout the course of my career that allows us to be able to build software to match that scenario just to a T," Hakes said.

Focused on growth

In transitioning from 30-plus years as a mechanic to running his own tech company, Hakes learned a lot and made some painful mistakes.

His mindset now is focused on leading his small company to become "more deliberate about virtually everything we do.”

That starts with building the right team.

AireXpert has 17 employees, a mix of part-time and full-time staff. Hakes is hiring for sales and customer service and operations roles. Those positions will be vital as AireXpert works to recruit more airlines to its platform.

A few regional airlines are currently using AireXpert, and Hakes anticipates that three major international airlines will join the platform by the end of the second quarter. But working with airlines can be challenging, he said, as they have complex sale cycles and are slow to adapt to new technologies.

Hakes also is in the process of raising $2 million in venture capital. The company has already raised around $1 million, with a notable contribution from Launch NY.

Contests like UB's Panasci and Buffalo Startup Weekend vital to growing ecosystem

Eight years after its inception, many Western New Yorkers are familiar with the 43North startup contest. Maybe they have even been to the finals presentations and witnessed the pizzazz and excitement for themselves.

What may be less familiar to people in the community are the other startup contests aimed at earlier stage startups and ideas, such as the annual Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition at University at Buffalo and Buffalo Startup Weekend.

Though those contests don't draw as much hype and attention as 43North, they are just as important in growing the Buffalo Niagara region's burgeoning startup scene because they give opportunities and exposure to entrepreneurs early on in their journeys.

Networking and introductions to entrepreneurship

The annual Panasci startup contest at UB began in 2001, and this year has been reimagined to be more similar to the 43North finals. Each of the final five teams – all led by a UB student – will have two minutes to pitch its company, followed by two minutes of questions from a panel of judges, said Hadar Borden, director of Blackstone Launchpad at UB, which runs the contest.

The Panasci competition is more than just an opportunity for student entrepreneurs to win money for their businesses – though the winner does receive $25,000 in seed funding and the runner-up gets $10,000, Borden said. It is also an opportunity to establish connections with people in the local tech and startups community who can help students grow their businesses, Borden said.

Each team is assigned a mentor who works in its industry to support it through the competition. The mentors can help the teams develop their presentations or make connections outside of UB.

That exposure is incredibly valuable for students, Borden said.

"We're an educational institution and we want to provide our students with an experience that is supportive," she said. "But it does take, as they say, a village to launch a business, and so we're helping organize individuals that are going to support them along the journey."

Similar to Panasci, Buffalo Startup Weekend is a networking event for students and community members to meet like-minded folks.

Participants in Buffalo Startup Weekend vote on ideas, form teams and spend the weekend working on a business pitch to present to a panel of judges, similar to the TV show "Shark Tank," said Jordan Walbesser, vice president of BootSector, which hosts the weekend event.

It is entirely possible that an idea could emerge from the weekend and go on to become a real company, but the goal of the event is to give people the opportunity to see if entrepreneurship is for them.

"Buffalo Startup Weekend is a grassroots, community-driven event," Walbesser said. "It's a doorway for people interested in entrepreneurship to enter into community and meet the fantastic advisers and people who are part of our vibrant startup community."

If you go

• The Panasci contest will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. April 20 at the UB Incubator at the Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St. It is free and open to the public.

• Buffalo Startup Weekend starts at 6:30 p.m. April 22, with final presentations and judging beginning at 4 p.m. April 24. The event will be held at the Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St. Tickets for participants are $20 for students and $40 for the general public. The final presentations and judging are free and open to the public. To purchase tickets, visit buffalostartupweekend.com.

– Natalie Brophy

