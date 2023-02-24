BY BUFFALO NEXT STAFF

Feb. 24, 2023

The cost of health inequality

Inside a longtime post-baccalaureate program at University at Buffalo’s medical school, administrators work to offer students who have been denied or waitlisted admission to medical school a second chance through an intensive, individualized curriculum.

And if administrators are successful, the program not only gets students to medical school, but it also helps traditionally underrepresented students become physicians. The late Dr. Jonathan Daniels, a beloved Buffalo pediatrician who died in a fire last year, was a product of the program three decades ago.

And the need is there: While more than 30% of the state’s population is Black or Hispanic, only 12% of its physicians represent those same demographics.

The state has responded by doubling its investment in diversity programs across the state, including the one at UB.

Roswell Park on wheels: Buffalo cancer center’s mobile lung cancer screening unit rolling around WNY

Roswell Park has rolled out its largest weapon yet in its battle against lung cancer.

And we mean largest literally.

Eddy is Roswell’s new mobile lung cancer screening unit, and it is the size of a tractor-trailer. Eddy stands for Early Detection Driven to You, and it has a CT scanner on board, geared toward bringing lung cancer screening directly into underserved and high-risk communities.

The initiative, aimed at boosting access and getting more people screened for lung cancer, got a big investment from the state.

There’s a lot of work for Eddy to do, considering only 6% of those eligible for lung cancer screening in New York actually get screened.

Q&A: Dr. Kenyani Davis says it will take a coordinated approach to fix Buffalo’s ‘Mississippi of the North’ reputation

Dr. Kenyani Davis has lived in 11 different places in her lifetime.

“I’ve never in my life lived in a place more segregated than Buffalo,” said Davis, the chief medical officer at Community Health Center of Buffalo, a federally qualified health center that serves all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.

And yet, the South Phoenix, Ariz., native considers Buffalo her home and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

In her role, she’s committed to ensuring “Buffalove” eventually extends to all residents of the city. But for this city to become more equitable, she says a coordinated approach with oversight is needed.

And the truth of the matter, she says: If this segregated city can eliminate health inequities, it may just discover a national model that can improve communities across the country.

The general contractor for the Bills stadium project has started the process to hire subcontractors, but looming over the project is concern from local union leadership over the use of out-of-town contractors.

Accusations have been flying back and forth among the Fruit Belt Land Trust's new board leadership, its former staff and its founding activists, threatening the nonprofit's future.

Amherst's Life Storage opposed an $11 billion takeover bid in a detailed defense to Wall Street.

A plan to turn a former malt house into apartments and a bakery expansion were approved for ECIDA tax breaks totaling over $1 million.

The Buffalo Preservation Board is not happy with the significant alterations made to the roofline of the Meidenbauer House by the firm of developer Douglas Jemal.

Online automotive platform ACV Auctions increased revenues by 18% in 2022, according to the company's year-end earnings report.

Resident groups are opposing an approved mixed-use residential development project on longtime unused land at Millersport and Smith in Amherst.

Kutter's Cheese Factory is closing its retail store in Pembroke after 75 years in business.

Updates provided on a number of projects advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Starbucks charged Starbucks Workers United with failure to bargain in good faith at two Buffalo Niagara stores.

Tesla said the workers it fired at its Buffalo plant were dismissed as part of a regular performance review, not union activity.

Developer Douglas Jemal won key approvals for his plan to add a floor to his proposed Elmwood-Bidwell project.

1. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, have launched a union campaign.

2. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

3. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

4. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach more than 200 graduates.

5. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

