Buffalo Next: A Western New York outpatient mental health clinic closes. Now what?

BY JON HARRIS

May 9, 2022

BryLin closing outpatient clinics. What happens next?

It certainly wasn't the kind of news you expect to hear – not when we've all read about the increased need for mental health programs and substance use disorder treatments, needs that only worsened during the pandemic.

But there it was: BryLin Behavioral Health System was closing its outpatient mental health programs for children, adolescents and adults, as well as its outpatient addiction clinic for adolescents and adults, located in neighboring suites in an Amherst office building.

"We made a difficult decision," said President and CEO Eric Pleskow, who owns BryLin. "We are now going to refocus on what we do best, which is providing quality inpatient behavioral health care to the Western New York community for 67 years."

Once the outpatient clinics close, BryLin's full attention will shift to its hospital on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Now what?

As the news broke May 3, BryLin said it was notifying the hundreds of people who receive care from the outpatient clinics, advising them to attend all remaining scheduled appointments as it worked to link them to other community providers.

BryLin said the outpatient clinics will not close until all patients have been placed with another provider.

"Unless and until that last patient is successfully transferred, the closure should not take place until then," said Cheryl Marino, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East's lead organizer for BryLin workers.

BryLin said the closure of the clinics will affect 35 employees.

The union represents 214 members at BryLin, including 21 affected employees at the outpatient clinics.

Marino said the union will be bargaining over the effects of the closure.

What happened?

In a statement, Pleskow pointed to his for-profit company being at a funding disadvantage on the outpatient level. Marino confirmed that was her understanding, as well – that BryLin wasn't eligible for some forms of federal funding that nonprofits can access.

"We had to make this very difficult decision because we simply cannot keep up, on an outpatient basis, with the funding that other local nonprofit outpatient clinics receive because of our for-profit status," Pleskow said.

During the pandemic, BryLin's hospital revenue was increasingly covering the losses created by the outpatient clinics, which wasn't sustainable, said Mark Nowak, BryLin's marketing director.

Since BryLin is a private, for-profit enterprise, we have limited visibility into its numbers.

Some figures, though dated, are available via the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In 2018, for instance, BryLin logged gross revenue of $37.5 million, including about $31 million in inpatient revenue and $6.5 million in outpatient revenue, according to CMS data.

However, BryLin only cleared $29,301 in profits on net patient revenue of $18.8 million that year. In 2017, it lost about $487,000 on service to patients.

It is not the first time in its history that BryLin has confronted financial hurdles.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2001, a year after its failed attempt to sell itself to a Maryland health care company.

The company formulated a reorganization plan in 2005, but didn't officially emerge from bankruptcy until 2013, the court docket shows.

Not long after that, BryLin Hospitals rebranded as BryLin Behavioral Health System and opened the outpatient mental health clinic – that it is now closing.

Can other providers step up?

No one was happy to hear about the closure of the outpatient clinics.

"This is terrible news," the Erie County Sheriff's Office tweeted, attributing the comment to Sheriff John C. Garcia. "We need more providers and resources to address these issues."

Others felt similarly.

The good news: Western New York has a pretty robust system of providers that should be able to absorb a couple hundred patients, said Dr. Michael R. Cummings, an associate medical director of Erie County Medical Center.

"I think we’ll be able to absorb the loss of an outpatient system," he said. "But there's a lot of people who got really good care at BryLin, and they'll have to start over in a new place, and that's tough. It's too bad it's happening, but health finance is a little different world post-Covid right now, and I think there will be a lot of changes that are driven financially – because that's how the world works."

Could this happen again?

Behavioral health is a challenging business, noted Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, president and CEO of BestSelf Behavioral Health.

It is riddled with workforce and burnout issues and, traditionally, the rate of reimbursement for services hasn't been adequate.

What's helped BestSelf: It operates as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, a federal concept created to provide comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care and a status that opens the door to funding opportunities.

BestSelf, which has an annual budget of $91.4 million and serves more than 40,000 children and adults across Western New York, also has the size, scope and specialty to negotiate higher rates with commercial payers.

It can be difficult for smaller players.

"It's going to be more difficult for them to stay financially viable, so I think we'll continue to see this as we go along unless there are changes to the system," Woike-Ganga said. "I think we're going to see more partnerships, more consolidations."

In fact, on May 3 – the same day the news about BryLin broke, BestSelf's board of directors announced it had received state approval for Renaissance Addiction Services Inc. to join BestSelf.

