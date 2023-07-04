BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

July 4, 2023

Puerto Rican baker brings business to renovated North Tonawanda space

Emily Pecoraro has cut the ribbon on her new bakery Sweet Em's Cake Boutique and it will be closely connected to the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, where the business will take up newly renovated incubator space at 49 Tremont St. in North Tonawanda.

The formerly home-based baker offers everything from grand wedding cakes and delicately decorated cookies to cherry goat cheese pop tarts and peanut butter and jelly French macarons.

Pecoraro moved to Western New York from Puerto Rico five years ago, so, naturally, the bakery specializes in Puerto Rican desserts, such as a guava cake called Panetela and cream cheese pastries, quesitos. It also features an eat-in bistro, serving sandwiches, desserts and a children's menu. The 20-seat bistro serves breakfasts on Saturdays, including a Puerto Rican breakfast sandwich, Dutch baby pancakes and French toast.

The YWCA recently redeveloped its offices into multiple-use space including ground-floor commercial space as well as housing for survivors of domestic violence. The original plan was to have the YWCA's culinary training program student operate a business in the space, but that program closed during the pandemic, so the YWCA turned to third-party leasing. And as a condition of Pecoraro's lease, she has agreed to hire workers from among YWCA clients in the building.

"One of the things that actually made us very excited was that we were able to not just bring our dream to life, but also help other people in the process," Pecoraro said.

Pecoraro is looking at other ways to involve the YWCA's residents, including offering them discounts and getting them involved in future events, such as cake decorating classes.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Crumbl Cookies opens second location

Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie franchise with a location at the Boulevard shopping plaza on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, has opened its second local shop at 5205 Transit Road in Clarence near Greiner Road. Saumil Dalal, Swati Gandhi, and Disha Patel are the owners. The Utah-based company is known for its open-concept kitchens, rotating menu of cookies and the signature pink boxes in which its cookies are sold.

42 North Brewing Co. opening downtown location

East Aurora brewery 42 North Brewing Co. will open a new location in the theater district at 674 Main St. at the former Wurlitzer Co. showroom. The company has applied to the City of Buffalo Preservation Board to erect signage above the building's first-floor windows, along with a hanging sign with the company's logo above the entrance. It is awaiting a building permit and shooting for a fall opening.

Santora's 1927 Brew House headed for Clarence

Paul Santora, owner of Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill, has proposed a 1927 Brew House at 6260 Goodrich Road in Clarence, according to plans filed with the Clarence Town Planning Board.

Plans call for a beer production facility, outdoor beer garden, restaurant and private event space. It's expected to open in early 2024.

Santora's has pizzeria locations in Amherst on Millersport Highway and on Transit Road, as well as at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga, which adjoins another 1927 Brew House. The Clarence 1927 Brew House would not be attached to Santora's.

New Clarence Starbucks proposed

A new Starbucks cafe is being proposed for 9430 Main St. in Clarence by Benderson Development, which seeks to redevelop a former Dunkin' Donuts cafe near Goodrich Road. The Starbucks would have a drive-thru, plus seating for 36 people inside the restaurant and another 24 outside on the patio.

Penny's Coffee Shop headed for Main Street

Penny's Coffee Shop is getting ready to open near the Buffalo medical campus at 916 Main St. in the former Homegrown Kitchen, which closed during the pandemic. In addition to hot and cold cafe drinks, the shop will serve smoothies, pastries, breakfast and lunch, including avocado toast, bagels, salads, sandwiches and panini. Owned by married couple Lasha Takalandze and Megi Endeladze, it's targeting a July 15 opening.

Jamestown Mattress opens in West Seneca

Jamestown Mattress has opened its eighth retail location, a showroom at the Southgate Plaza, 948 Union Road in West Seneca. The family-owned business was founded in Jamestown in 1886 as the W.I. Blystone Mattress Co. and currently has three generations of the Pullan family working in its day-to-day operation along with more than 40 employees. The expansion adds 10 more jobs.

Mattresses are made to order by the company's team of craftspeople and delivered within a few days. It also specializes in mattresses of custom shapes and sizes, such as those for recreational vehicles, boats and long-haul trucks.

In addition to West Seneca, the company has locations in Jamestown, Lockport, Fredonia, Henrietta and Lakewood, as well as two in Pennsylvania.

THE LATEST

UB researcher’s eye bank holds the keys to combatting blindness.

Inside the massive changes at Western New York's community, rural hospitals.

Buffalo Audubon Society will change its name due to Audubon’s racist history.

Despite the loss of most investors, Pegula’s East Resources goes ahead with merger.

Double Up Food Bucks program launches at 12 area farmers markets.

New GM Tonawanda plant director Tara Wasik makes history.

Developer Douglas Jemal is modifying his redevelopment plan for the Statler.

A new lighting system will brighten up the library underpass in downtown Buffalo.

Tops Markets president is promoted to COO at parent company, bringing a shift in the local grocer's leadership.

The nursing home operator that owns the Buffalo Center is accused of misusing $83 million.

Erie County's IDA rejects tax breaks for Top Seedz and Iskalo on downtown project.

A developer is swapping land at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park for a new project.

Niagara University will open a new science research lab on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

A developer is proposing more apartments off Transit Road.

An architecture firm wants tax breaks to move from Depew to Clarence.

Developers want tax breaks for the commercial part of a Clarence housing development.

The NLRB is readying more charges against Starbucks Corp.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

2. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

3. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

4. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

5. Storage Wars: The battle to buy Life Storage: Inside the competition to acquire the Amherst-based self-storage company.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.