May 3, 2023

Funding for Buffalo State Small Business Development Center helping with e-commerce

Small business owners and entrepreneurs have enough on their plate in trying to take their ideas and build a customer and client base.

So, local officials have come up with ways to provide them with tools to make that difficult process just a bit easier to navigate.

With the help from $750,000 in federal funding going to the Small Business Development Center at SUNY Buffalo State University, some Western New York startups and small businesses will get an assist in developing a website and get help growing their online sales.

The funding helps the center run a free program to assist local minority- and women-owned businesses and disadvantaged businesses develop and improve their online business platform.

“Many of these (business) owners don’t have the expertise or resources to develop a well-designed, secure and effective website,” said U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo. “This program opens the doors of opportunity for local entrepreneurs and supports the growth of Western New York small businesses.”

Jessica Fredrick, owner of craft business Creations by Lena, is one of the entities that the center has already assisted. She said she was able to save thousands of dollars and countless hours thanks to the services provided.

“Having a professional website is invaluable for the growth and efficient customer service experience,” she said. “Websites help to establish trust with consumers, the selling of products and cultivating brand building, in addition to providing customer convenience.”

Since the pandemic hit more than three years ago, small business owners have been forced to quickly become web-savvy, said Susan McCartney, director of the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State.

Shops that never needed a website before now find it essential to have one to take advantage of growth opportunities, gain business-to-business contracts and sell products and take payments in an already-competitive online platform.

“We are racing through this to get our businesses up to speed,” McCartney said. “If we do not, our MWBEs and small businesses in the City of Buffalo and around the city will not be competitive.”

Clients work through the center with website developers, who require business owners to establish a business description and capability statement and provide professional photos and testimonials.

“We didn’t even know what options we had. We didn’t know what we wanted our website to do,” said Monica Miles, co-owner with Kate Haq of Mother Earth Literacies, which offers business development for schools and workplaces. “The help we received was thoughtful and attentive to our needs and our website is now truly representative of the business.”

Nicholas Lamour, the founder of NL Solutions, which sells air purifiers, was encouraged to keep his ideas simple in making a pitch on the website for his company.

“What that did was empowering. I had a chance to tell people what I wanted them to know about my company. If people don’t understand what your vision is, they can’t buy in,” Lamour said.

In a separate initiative, Erie County said it has set up a one-stop shop to provide resources for prospective small businesses.

The WNY Be In Business initiative is a small-business energizer that aims to connect emerging entrepreneurs with resources they need to start, grow and sustain their business, according to officials.

Emerging entrepreneurs seeking information on business plan development, certification and procurement, financial assistance, incubator space, legal services, mentoring and counseling, networking, research and training will be able to access a network of more than three dozen local organizations for guidance through the initiative.

CAHill earns Higher Education Workforce Innovation Award

Clarence startup CAHill Tech won the Higher Education Workforce Innovation Award at the Business Council of New York State’s second annual awards ceremony.

Through its smartphone app, aQuiRe, the 43North 2022 finalist provides skills and safety training through videos made for construction workers, by construction workers, helping to make trades education more accessible.

Carley Hill, founder and CEO, and Michael John, COO, said the award is a testament to their effort to bring innovation to the construction industry.

THE LATEST

There are signs that the company buying Life Storage plans to keep some local jobs after the merger.

A business incubator is in the works for Grand Island.

The plan to raise the minimum wage in New York includes some escape hatches.

The state budget includes new ways to crack down on illegal pot shops.

The plan to add to Samuel's Grande Manor is changing.

A group that is critical of unions is using billboards to target Workers United.

A project to revamp the former Truck-Lite factory in Falconer is getting tax breaks.

A coalition of community groups continues to criticize KeyBank's community investment initiatives.

Companies are cutting office space as workers keep working from home. And that has implications far beyond the businesses themselves.

Moog executives are feeling optimistic.

SUNY Erie Community College is forming a committee to search for a new president.

M&T Bank is cutting 12% of its office space, but not any jobs.

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is offering more incentives for projects that are more diverse.

Buffalo Bills executive Ron Raccuia thinks the new stadium will have more spin-off development.

If you're having a baby in Wyoming County, you'll have to drive a bit to deliver.

Consumer advocates say New York's car insurance rates use credit scoring and ZIP code ratings to charge high premiums, even for drivers with perfect records.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is moving its downsized downtown offices to Seneca One tower.

Lake Shore Savings Bank named a new CEO.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How shopping has changed: These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

2. Part carnival, part sports: How the Buffalo Bandits turned a second-tier professional sport into a fan favorite.

3. The next war on weed: How unlicensed marijuana stores threaten to upend the state's legal cannabis retail program.

4. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has paid $4.67 million to settle six discrimination lawsuits.

5. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center hired a law firm to investigate accusations of racism. It wants to keep the report secret.

