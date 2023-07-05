BY JON HARRIS

July 5, 2023

Focus to build a 'better health care system'

When Dr. Greg Daniel decided to launch Focus Urgent Care last year, it wasn't without risk.

Focus was a new name in a Western New York market flooded with urgent care providers such as WellNow Urgent Care and Western New York Immediate Care.

Daniel, who has a long history of disrupting a health care system under pressure to change, acknowledged Focus' first six months were difficult.

"So the question was, with the mindset that we had, could we, in fact, create a model that would be successful?" Daniels said in a recent interview.

A year in, Daniel said Focus and its roughly 50-employee team are "making inroads." Diversifying the organization has helped it stand out: Focus Medicine now includes not only the four-location Focus Urgent Care but also Focus Occupational Medicine and Focus Bariatrics & Weight Loss.

And Daniel has plans to develop programs on Buffalo's East Side to address social determinants of health. Overall, one of the approaches Focus is taking is to "really focus on a wellness approach to health care, which is something we've always felt was lacking in the community," Daniels said.

"The banner that you see – Focus Urgent Care – it just represents step one in our process of building a better health care system that we believe will have a greater impact on the community at large," he said.

'A better urgent care model'

While Daniel is a well-known real estate developer as the CEO of Nidus Development, he has been involved in the medical field for more than 40 years and has been in Buffalo since 1983 – when a two-week visit to see his parents turned into a permanent stay.

Each of his career moves seemed to influence his next step.

After starting at Erie County Medical Center in general surgery, he soon after transitioned to emergency medicine and worked in emergency rooms across Western New York. In the late 1990s, he began to feel burned out as a physician, so he decided to get his Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine.

By 2000, he founded what would come to be known as the Exigence Group, an organization that grew to include many business entities, including emergency medicine management and staffing.

About six years later, Daniel said he started Western New York Immediate Care, inspired by an urgent care program he had seen during a trip to Las Vegas. WNY Immediate Care would grow to include several local locations as well as a few Rochester Immediate Care sites and even one in Austin, Texas.

Daniel eventually sold Exigence to TeamHealth in 2012. He worked for TeamHealth for a couple of years before the two sides parted ways.

"When you're an entrepreneur, trying to work for a multinational kind of organization is like mixing oil with water," he said.

But Daniel retained the real estate of WNY Immediate Care's sites. So when those leases expired last year and a new agreement with WNY Immediate Care wasn't reached, Daniel decided to get back into the business with Focus Urgent Care. WNY Immediate Care has since opened four new locations in Western New York.

"I got approached by different individuals who felt that there was an opportunity in Western New York to really provide a better urgent care model," he said. "They weren't happy with the model that was presently in place, and they wanted a model that was more compassionate, more patient friendly."

'Changing the game'

At this point, Daniel said Focus is seeing good growth – for instance, its bariatrics program is booked into September.

As the organization moves forward, Daniel said it will continue to find ways to diversify its approach to health care.

Expanding access to specialists on Buffalo's East Side will be a major focus. Daniel said Focus is looking to partner with specialty physicians and organizations, such as orthopedic groups and obstetrics and gynecology specialists, that will have a presence on the East Side.

"Right now, if a patient on the East Side needs to see a specialist at the office, they've got to travel to the suburbs," he said.

One moment that will always stick with him is when he was leaving an ear, nose and throat physician's office on Park Club Lane in Amherst and he ran into a woman who was trying to get a ride back to the city. Daniel agreed and, during the ride, she explained to him how difficult it was for her to see a specialist, a trip that usually meant taking multiple buses.

"That shouldn't be the case in America in 2023, and so we're making an effort at changing the game," he said.

