Feb. 22, 2023

New interest in East Buffalo

After years of focus on downtown Buffalo, North Buffalo, South Buffalo and the West Side, the real estate redevelopment boom is finally turning more to East Buffalo. Properties as varied as former schools, an old bowling center, a former department store and an empty drug store now are poised to be converted into homes and offices and stores.

The enormous swath of the city east of Main Street has long been neglected overall, with neighborhoods pockmarked with an abundance of vacant properties, empty lots and underused buildings. That’s because the perception of the city’s eastern neighborhoods as more impoverished and even crime-ridden has long deterred the private sector from investing significantly because the returns are lower.

But with land prices in the rest of the city shooting higher, and after many of the “easy pickings” have already been done in other parts of Buffalo, developers now see opportunities in other neighborhoods. Affordable housing is central, but retail and commercial uses are also coming.

A suburban retail makeover is underway

Some of Western New York’s highest profile shopping centers are undergoing extreme makeovers in an attempt to match consumers’ changing shopping habits.

Developers are trying to woo back customers to brick-and-mortar locales that were once bustling with shoppers but are now a shadow of their former selves. We took a look at four such projects – the Eastern Hills, Boulevard and McKinley Malls, and the long-delayed Station Twelve project that replaced the Northtown Plaza – to see where things stand and what else is in store.

Dr. Greg Daniel: The need to think - and act - broadly

Dr. Greg Daniel, a physician-turned-developer, has seen the struggles and neglect in neighborhoods like those off Jefferson Avenue. He insists that city, county and state officials need to acknowledge the problems from decades of structural racism, and address them directly.

That’s not just a shortage of housing, but it also includes inadequate healthcare services, poor education, a lack of indoor fitness programs, and an imbalance of entertainment options to keep youth out of trouble.

To Daniel, the commitments so far by current and past state leadership have been just a start, but they’re insufficient. There’s been no plan to ensure sustainability and resiliency in the communities, and no process to get there. As a result, there’s been no real commitment by the private sector, which he says recognizes the needs but still requires help to mitigate financial risk.

Higher mortgage rates shake up the housing market

It’s a whole different world for homebuyers, thanks to higher mortgage rates.

With rates effectively doubling in less than a year, the frenetic pace of homebuying has slowed. Instead of dozens of potential buyers and bidding wars sending prices through the upper atmosphere, there’s usually only a handful of competitive offers.

But prices are still going up, just not as much as before. And buyers often don't have to bid as high over the asking price as they once did. They may even be able to get their house at the asking price – although that’s still much higher than it used to be.

Royce Woods: Signs of progress, but patience and collaboration are essential

Royce Woods brought a background in government and business to his current role with Evans Bank, as chief diversity, inclusion and community development officer.

On the development side, he is seeing signs of progress in revitalizing neighborhoods, but knows from his time in the public sector that bringing projects to fruition sometimes requires a long time line. Another lesson he takes with him: the importance of listening to organizations like community nonprofits to identify what the greatest needs are in a neighborhood.

