Feb. 23, 2023

Cannabis industry created from scratch

To build a cannabis industry in New York from scratch, the state has had to join with entrepreneurs, educators and consumers to birth the industry from seed to sale.

It has been a bumpy ride to say the least, with the final leg of the journey – adult-use retail dispensary sales – on hold.

But it’s astounding to look at all the systems that are in place already, and what it takes to make things happen every step of the way, from cultivating plants to processing and testing them.

Worker shortage forces manufacturers to get creative

A worker shortage in manufacturing is nothing new. But manufacturers are getting creative about trying to solve the problem.

They are embracing automation to supplement the workforce, and tapping into programs like one at Goodwill, which recruits workers from underserved populations.

Another approach they say is important: hosting tours from students to show them what modern manufacturing plants look like, in an effort to excite the next generation about working with technology.

Steve Stoute: The importance of seeking out diverse students

Canisius College President Steve K. Stoute knows firsthand how important inclusivity is in higher education.

He ascended through the ranks of college administration to become the first person of color to lead Canisius College, where he likes to remind people of his status as an immigrant and a first-generation college student.

Now with colleges and universities facing an enrollment crisis, Stoute says it’s not only smart, but a matter of social justice, for institutions of higher education to reach out to underrepresented groups that have not been pursued as potential college students in the past.

A plan to turn a former malt house into apartments and a bakery expansion were approved for ECIDA tax breaks, totaling over $1 million.

The Buffalo Preservation Board is not happy with the significant alterations made to the roofline of the Meidenbauer House by the firm of developer Douglas Jemal.

Online automotive platform ACV Auctions increased revenues by 18% in 2022, according to the company's year-end earnings report.

Resident groups are opposing an approved mixed-use residential development project on longtime unused land at Millersport and Smith in Amherst.

Kutter's Cheese Factory is closing its retail store in Pembroke after 75 years in business.

Updates provided on a number of projects advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Starbucks charged Starbucks Workers United with failure to bargain in good faith at two Buffalo Niagara stores.

Life Storage has rejected the $11 billion hostile takeover bid from Public Storage.

Tesla said the workers it fired at its Buffalo plant were dismissed as part of a regular performance review, not union activity.

Developer Douglas Jemal won key approvals for his plan to add a floor to his proposed Elmwood-Bidwell project.

The main tenant in a new Lackawanna warehouse wants even more space there.

The union trying to organize workers at the Tesla plant in Buffalo says the company has fired 30 workers, including some union organizers.

1. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, have launched a union campaign.

2. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs but can't fill them as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

3. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

4. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach over 200 graduates.

5. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

