Buffalo Next: A less adventuresome deal for Adventure Landing

Jan. 31, 2023

New adventure for Adventure Landing

An Akron businessman may have hit a hole in one with his latest venture.

Steven Bedford, owner of Bedford's Greenhouse in Akron and two other businesses, has acquired the Tonawanda property that holds the popular Adventure Landing miniature golf course, arcade and "teddy bear factory."

Bedford, through SMB Property Holdings, bought 2400 Sheridan Drive from National Retail Properties of Orlando, Fla, paying $885,000 on Jan. 26, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office. The seller is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquired several Adventure Landing locations – including the one in Tonawanda – in April 2011.

Bedford, reached by phone on Tuesday, confirmed the purchase, but said he didn't have time to comment further. Adventure Landing remains open.

Adventure Landing had a near-death experience in 2021, when the owner of Jim's Steakout, Jim Incorvaia, wanted to relocate one of his smaller restaurants to the site. He planned to buy the property from NRP, tear down the entertainment facility, and construct a new Jim's restaurant and drive-thru, with potential space for additional retail.

Fans and Adventure Landing itself vocally opposed the plan, but it eventually fell through because it would have cost Incorvaia too much to move a set of overhead power lines running through the property.

Adventure Landing is a Jacksonville, Fla.-based chain of entertainment centers, with 15 parks and two waterparks nationwide, including in Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Buffalo. The facilities offer mini golf, video game rooms, go-kart tracks, batting cages, laser tag and snack bars.

Originally known simply as Putt-Putt, the Sheridan Drive venue opened decades ago during a nationwide miniature golf frenzy, when Putt-Putt Golf & Games operated 265 courses worldwide. Located between Belmont Avenue and Parker Boulevard, it includes three 18-hole mini-golf courses – a lagoon course with a cave and waterfall, a Western frontier course, and an adventure course.

Adventure Holdings CEO Hank Woodburn bought the property in 1998 and rebranded it as Adventure Landing, before selling the property in 2011 to NRP for just over $1 million and leasing back the facility.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Calling first-time homebuyers

KeyBank wants to get more active in the first-time homebuyer market.

The subsidiary of Cleveland-based KeyCorp, which is the No. 2 bank in Western New York, will start offering low-interest rate mortgages and programs from the State of New York Mortgage Agency, designed to help qualified buyers obtain their first home in New York state.

The bank will offer loans through SONYMA's Achieving the Dream and Low Interest Rate programs, both of which offer optional down-payment assistance loans. Both can also be combined with other grants and subsidies. KeyBank also recently began offering a $5,000 homebuyer credit for eligible purchases of owner-occupied homes.

“Owning a home not only brings pride to individuals, families, and communities, but it’s also one of the best mechanisms to build wealth,” said Dale Baker, KeyBank's president of home lending.

From one Windy City to another

Developer SAA-EVI – a Baltimore-based firm that has been pursuing redevelopments in Buffalo in recent years, including at Pilgrim Village – is taking on a $100 million acquisition and rehab project of an affordable housing complex on Chicago's Far South Side that was specifically called out in March 2021 by Rev. Jesse Jackson for its dilapidated condition.

Led by David Alexander and Ernst Valery, the firm teamed up with New York City-based L+M Development Partners to acquire and renovate the Concordia Place Apartments at a total cost of $99.7 million.

Jackson had toured the 297-unit Section 8 complex after residents complained about mold and water issues at the federally subsidized property.

On tap in Buffalo

In Buffalo this week, the city Planning Board backed special-use permits for four new business projects that will come to the Common Council Feb. 14 for public hearings:

Jasmine Merchant wants to reopen a bar and tavern in leased space at 862 Genesee St., under the name "The 862."

Mohammad Qutubuddin plans to open a neighborhood deli and grocery called Al-Baraka Halal Deli Grocery in vacant space in a three-family house he owns at 31 Stanislaus, in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

King Resor is seeking to open a hair salon – A.R. Family Salon – in a building that has been vacant for three years at 341 Fifteenth St.

Darrick Booker wants to operate a smoke shop called Cloud Paradise in the vacant lower front portion of the building at 1954 Clinton, to sell smoking paraphernalia and equipment, but not tobacco itself. No indoor smoking will be allowed.

Separately, construction firm Armand Cerrone Inc. is proposing to build a 20,000-square-foot warehouse on his property at 4625 Witmer Road, in the Town of Niagara. That's on the south side of Witmer, between Woodard Road and Hyde Park Boulevard. The company, which is owned and led by Michael Cerrone, is asking the town Planning Board for sketch plan review on Feb. 7.

The developer planning to expand the McCarley Gardens low-income housing complex is sparring with its neighbors at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

A $10 million grant will help expand access to 'clean mobility' options for residents of East Buffalo.

Water damage from the December blizzard forced SUNY-Erie Community College to make big changes at its city campus.

A Cleveland auto dealer's plans for a car lot across for the Tesla plant in Buffalo are being scaled back a little.

Two state Legislators are criticizing tax breaks granted to a pair of fast-food restaurant projects in Niagara Falls.

A new solar farm is in the works for Amherst.

The Bethune Lofts condo conversion project in Buffalo has begun.

A new townhouse development is in the works for Springville.

A top Buffalo Sabres executive has departed after the hiring of a new chief operating officer.

A Buffalo laboratory won approval from the state to perform cannabis testing.

22nd Century Group is buying a cannabis business in the United Kingdom.

Tesla provided the latest update on its solar energy business and its Buffalo factory.

Hilbert College is buying a small, career-focused college with campuses in West Virginia and Ohio.

Norstar Development is selling its small downtown headquarters building.

Want to buy an elementary school? The City of Tonawanda school district is selling two of them.

Amherst snack maker Mister Snacks is being acquired by a Pennsylvania company that is shutting down its local operations.

TopSeedz and Linita Design are each in line for $750,000 in low-interest loans from an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

If it wasn't bad enough that a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to the former Buffalo Grand Hotel more than a year ago, now water damage caused during the blizzard is making things worse.

Evergreen Health is planning to expand in East Buffalo.

The Village of Lancaster is getting $4.5 million in state funds for downtown revitalization efforts.

The details are starting to come out about a new Buffalo Bills stadium deal.

1. The Baxter plant in Medina is a linchpin of the Orleans County economy, with 270 employees making tens of thousands of medical pumps each year.

2. Niagara University grows food marketing program with 'who’s who' of industry leaders: Western New York has some 1,200 companies involved in food manufacturing, distribution, retailing and/or warehousing, putting it in the top five markets for the industry nationally, according to Niagara’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence.

3. Why Buffalo Niagara's labor shortage is still the biggest factor behind sluggish hiring: The Labor Department reported the region added 1,800 jobs during December – a tepid increase that, if it continued, would mean it will be another 14 months before the region regains all its lost jobs.

4. How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting: Trinetta Alston, a licensed practical nurse with Community Health Center of Buffalo, has been working with Tops employees since May 16, just two days after the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue store.

5. Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation isn't so little anymore: With donations flowing in since the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, the foundation now needs to make fundamental changes to manage and distribute its assets and to ensure the proper oversight, experts said.

