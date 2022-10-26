Buffalo Next: A haircut, a shave and a shoeshine in the Village of Hamburg

BY SAMANTHA CHRISTMANN

Oct. 26, 2022

Jay's Barbershop nods to a spiffier time, adds a shoeshine

Jason Lape is taking his business forward by taking a step toward the past.

Lape has added an old-fashioned shoeshine stand to his boutique Jay's Barbershop on Buffalo Street in Hamburg.

"I am excited to bring back the old-timey tradition of shoeshining and sneaker cleaning," he said.

The stand brings customers a needed service and also helps Lape differentiate himself with the kind of attention-lavishing customer focus that keeps people coming back.

"It's almost impossible to find a shoeshine in a barbershop," he said.

Lape refers to shoeshining as a "gentleman's service" of an earlier era that sadly faded away, but is ripe to be brought back as consumers become more meticulous about their appearance.

Stopping for a haircut, hot towel shave and shoeshine leaves a customer "feeling polished from head to toe," he said. Lape is betting that is something consumers are ready to return to.

The pandemic was in full swing when he opened his barbershop last year. Now, his services are booked weeks in advance.

Lape first turned heads in 2018 when he graduated from barber school and went across the country for short-term apprenticeships to learn barbering styles in 25 cities. He documented the whole thing on social media and came home to an enthusiastic following.

– Samantha Christmann

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Shanor Electric Supplies lights up Kenmore

Shanor Electric Supplies has opened a residential lighting showroom at 1276 Military Road in Kenmore. A division of Noco, it is the company's second showroom, after one on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park.

The 2,000-square-foot space is the product of a four-month, $150,000 renovation of its contractor retail space and distribution warehouse. It features fixture displays, including energy-efficient light bulbs, and its "healthy lighting" offering, which can help regulate circadian rhythms and promote well-being. It serves homeowners and contractors.

A third showroom location will open in Cheektowaga next year.

Wunderbar! Schnitzel & Co. reopens in Amherst

Schnitzel & Co. has reopened at 9210 Transit Road in Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations.

The bar and restaurant closed during Covid-19, and reopened after rebuilding its staff. It specializes in Swiss-German fare and has a variety of beers on tap.

Owner Michael P. Rizzo has several restaurant brands, including Rizzo's, Banchetti by Rizzo, Rizotto and Bari.

Come for a cut or stay for the night at Studio 182 in Hamburg

Kaitlyn Ziolo has opened a new salon at 182 Lake Ave. in the Village of Hamburg.

The salon offers cuts for adults and children; as well as coloring, styling and hair treatments.

Opening with the salon is a living space she will rent out via the AirBnB app. The rental space is a 900-square-foot studio apartment with 10-foot ceilings.

Toys R Us sets up shop in Macy's at Walden Galleria

Just in time for Halloween, Toys R Us has risen from the dead, opening a store-within-a-store at the Macy's in Walden Galleria. It joins a shop at another Macy's in Boulevard Mall that opened in August. It carries such popular brands as LOL Surprise, Play Doh, Lego and Little People.

Toys R Us closed all its stores in 2018 after failing to emerge from bankruptcy.

Inspired Buffalo opens in Black Rock

Marinette Kozlow is intimately familiar with the commercial space at 115 Hertel Ave. It's the childhood home where, for years, her parents ran a mom-and-pop convenience store.

She bought the property from her mother seven years ago and transformed the space to make it her own. Now, she has turned it into a custom design and print shop specializing in personalized gifts – especially those that capture the Buffalo spirit.

Inspired Buffalo holds open houses regularly, featuring local artists and artisans. For the grand opening earlier this month, it hosted RawTools Buffalo, which turns old guns into garden tools and jewelry.

Its next open house event Nov. 5 will host Buffalo painter Barbara Rickard, artisan soapmaker Aremel Soaps and Dollie Girl Gifts, which makes original silk designs, jewelry and home decor.

THE LATEST

Catch up on recent news on the Buffalo Niagara economy

More Main Street businesses are getting grants to improve their buildings.

Plans to convert an Amherst Street bowling alley into apartments won city approval.

The company planning a cannabis growing complex on the Lake Erie shoreline is launching an initiative to train workers for its operations.

Two more solar farms are in the works for Chautauqua County.

Goodwill of WNY is getting $3.6 million in federal funds to expand is Goodskills Career Builder program.

The timing of the plans to remake the homeopathic hospital building at Gates Circle into apartments and commercial space is in flux as the economy cools and interest rates rise, the developer says.

M&T Bank remains the largest small business lender in the region.

Community groups are calling for transparency in a stadium benefits plan.

CleanFiber is seeking approval for an expansion in Hamburg.

There's a new senior residential community plan in Amherst.

A pair of new retailers – Sierra and Homesense – picked Amherst for their first stores in Western New York.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

2. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

3. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

4. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

5. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.