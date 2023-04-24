BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

April 24, 2023

Big demand for one last gift

It's not a topic anyone likes to think about, but there's apparently plenty of business in pet burials and cremation, and at least one area facility sees potential for more.

The Canadian-based corporate owner of Pine Rest Pet Cemetery in West Seneca wants to replace one of its cremation units with two others "of greater capability and efficiency," according to a letter to town officials from Gateway Services. To do so, it's seeking to construct a one-story facility extension of 1,500 square feet to house the new units, along with new cold storage equipment.

According to the letter and application to the town Planning Board from Facilities Project Manager Ryan Lane, Pine Rest currently provides cremation or burial services to fewer than 20 animal clinics in the Western New York area, but officials have identified more than 1,000 potential clinic clients within a three-hour service area. The expansion would allow the company to "provide pet memorialization services" for many of these potential new clients, Lane said.

"Within the company there are development projects currently underway in multiple states ranging from facility expansions, like the one we have planned for West Seneca, to the establishment of new locations," Lane said. "These projects, and those that are coming in the future, will enable Gateway to provide a high quality service to more veterinary clinics and pet parents throughout the U.S. and Canada."

The project, designed by Tredo Engineers and slated to be constructed by Kulbacks Inc., calls for a metal-panel building addition to the existing facility, which is located on a 25.8-acre site at 757 Seneca Creek Road.

Gateway has over 150 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Pine Rest – which operates under Gateway's Final Gift brand – already has an air permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which expires in April 2032.

Also in West Seneca, Craig Tschetter of Tschetter's Construction Corp. wants to construct a third warehouse building at 4560 Clinton St., about 1,100 feet west of Borden Road.

Plans by Carmina Wood Design call for a 9,000-square-foot metal-panel building, eight parking spaces and other utility and landscaping improvements, to be located in the rear of the narrow and deep 3.8-acre site. The 40-foot-tall rectangular building would sit behind a pair of similar-sized one-story metal buildings that already exist, and behind a relocated storm-water management area.

Cheektowaga project

Pocketeer Billiards & Sports Bar is proposing a 6,288-square-foot, one-story game-room addition on the eastern side of its pool hall in a vacant restaurant building at 2444-2460 Clinton St. The half-acre project on the edge of the West Seneca line requires a rezoning and variances, along with site plan approval.

Immediately to the north, Taylor, The Builders is asking for seven parcels totaling 1.4 acres to be rezoned at 1085-1111 Harlem Road and on Creekside and Viola drives, so the company can construct a five-story development with 93 apartments and 3,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space, with parking in the rear. Plans by Passero Associates call for demolition of a 1.5-story restaurant building and a one-story structure at the corners of Harlem and Creekside and Harlem and Viola, and the combination of the seven parcels into one. The company is seeking Restore NY Funding from Empire State Development Corp., and the Town Board will call for a public hearing.

All four projects in both towns were reviewed by the towns' respective Planning Boards earlier this month.

LAUNDERING INVESTMENTS...

Then: Startup developers Brandi J. Barrett and Jackeysi Benitez have been working on their "social collective" plan for a mixed-use, infill development in Masten Park that would bring an eco-friendly laundromat, retail space and as many as seven affordable apartments to a grassy site at 59-69 Laurel St. and 102 Riley St.

They already own 61 Laurel, at the corner of Michigan, but are buying the other two from the city as designated developer.

Plans by Eco-Logic Studios call for a complex that includes three separate buildings – a primary two-family residence and a separate carriage house on Riley, and then a two-story commercial building on Laurel. The larger building will house the Loads of Love Laundromat, a related wash-n-fold business and a cafe on the first floor, plus up to four additional apartments on the second floor.

Now: The $2.1 million to $2.5 million project by the duo's Barrett & Benitez Development would be funded in part with an East Side Capital Development Grant from Empire State Development Corp., as well as a $560,000 loan from Community Preservation Corp. and a $575,000 Small Building Participation Loan from the state. The rest would be covered by developer equity.

But now they are also trying to tap investors, through Common Owner, a Buffalo-based online crowdfunding platform, where Barrett & Benitez is seeking to raise $50,000 in additional capital, with a $500 minimum investment. So far, 12 investors have ponied up for $7,500, with the campaign continuing through June.

A BIG DEAL ...

Town Hall Terrace

A 60-year-old multifamily complex in Grand Island with 460 apartments, townhomes and senior patio homes has a pair of new owners after the families that originally developed the property sold it this month, albeit through a secretive $1 deal that sought to hide the owner and purchase price.

The Gross and Shuman families – of the Gross Shuman law firm – sold the Town Hall Terrace Apartments at 2255 Center Terrace, located off the north side of Whitehaven Road, between Baseline Road and the Niagara Thruway exit. The buyers are Rochester-based Riedman Homes and Albany-based Dawn Homes Management, according to the mortgage documents.

Built in stages between 1963 and 2008 on three parcels totaling 53.46 acres, the complex consists of 384 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 46 three-bedroom townhomes and 30 two-bedroom senior patio homes.

The sale price was not disclosed in the deed filed in the Erie County Clerk's office, because the new owners purchased the limited-liability company that owned the property instead of the real estate itself. That type of private transaction, known as a "drop-and-swap," is often used to conceal large transactions from the eyes of assessors.

However, the property was assessed at $18.05 million, and Riedman and Dawn took out a $39.29 million consolidated mortgage for the purchase. At a minimum likely 80% maximum for financing, that would suggest at least a $49 million purchase price.

