Buffalo Next: 43North will give 5 startups $1 million. Here's how the change could further its mission

BY NATALIE BROPHY

June 8, 2022

43North will give five startups $1 million. Here's how the change could further its mission

43North's new plan to offer $1 million prizes to five companies is a big change from recent competitions, where only one company won a $1 million grand prize and seven others received $500,000.

43North President Colleen Heidinger said the reason is simple: The Buffalo business accelerator needs to remain competitive in a growing startup and venture capital space.

With this change, only five companies will get to join 43North's eighth group of winners, who must set up shop in Buffalo for at least a year beginning in January 2023. Once in Buffalo, the companies get a plethora of support services from 43North staff, including free office space, help with hiring, fundraising and marketing, networking and mentorship.

Since its inception in 2014, the state-funded business competition has given away $5 million annually to early-stage startups as a way to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Western New York.

The latest changes don't alter the size of 43North's prize pool. It just narrows it to fewer recipients. Here's how the recent change could impact some key components of 43North's mission.

What about jobs?

The mission of 43North is to grow Western New York's economy by attracting and retaining high-growth startups in the region.

A big part of that is investing in companies that will bring good, well-paying jobs to Buffalo Niagara as they continue to grow and scale. Since 2014, 43North companies have created nearly 1,100 jobs in Western New York, Heidinger said.

But if 43North plans to invest in fewer companies this year, won't that mean fewer jobs coming to Buffalo?

Not necessarily, Heidinger said.

"The higher investment amount will allow us to attract, ideally, higher quality companies that will then need to hire," Heidinger said. "When we are doing our diligence in the judging process, we're looking very specifically at the types of folks they need to hire to make sure Buffalo is going to make sense for them."

43North's investments typically are a springboard for companies to raise even more money from other investors. As companies raise more money, they can hire more employees and increase wages, Heidinger said.

Quality over quantity

This isn't the first time since 43North began its startup contest eight years ago that the number of winning companies has been whittled down, focusing on the quality of the companies the organization is investing in, rather than quantity.

43North started out investing in 11 companies: one $1 million prize winner, six $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes. A few years later, 43North cut the $250,000 prizes and reduced the number of winners to eight, but there was still a $1 million grand prize.

Heidinger said getting rid of the $250,000 investments was "the second-biggest pivot" 43North made to its award structure, with the five $1 million checks being the biggest change.

"It was the evolution of our ecosystem, as well as the external, larger venture landscape," Heidinger said of the decision to do away with the smallest investments.

"That $250k wasn't significant enough to attract the companies we wanted to Western New York," she said. "So as an organization, with our board, we decided, 'Let's eliminate them. Let's take some bigger bets on those companies.' And that's the same thing that's happening now."

In order to attract the quality companies the organization wants, 43North has had to evolve over the years to stay competitive in a fast-growing venture capital landscape. The organization's leaders decided offering fewer, but larger, prizes was the way to go right now, Heidinger said.

And since 43North retains a 5% stake in each company it makes an investment in, focusing on quality companies can pay off big in the long run, like when second-year winner ACV went public on the stock market in March 2021.

Finals night drama

With the concept of a grand prize winner gone as all five winning companies will receive the same $1 million investment from 43North, will the drama of the finals be the same?

Finals night happens toward the end of October at Shea's Performing Arts Center. In most recent competitions, 10 startups are invited on stage to pitch their companies to a panel of judges in front of a sold-out Shea's crowd. Then, the founders and audience anxiously wait as the grand prize winner, the company that stood out most to the judges, is announced at the end of the show.

The details of how finals will work this year or how many companies will be invited to pitch at Shea's haven't been sorted out yet, Heidinger said.

The 43North team recently hired a production partner for the show and will "put our heads down" to work on that this summer, she said. Details about finals will be announced in August or September.

Until then, applications are open for this year's startup competition and companies from around the world can apply until July 8.

– Natalie Brophy

