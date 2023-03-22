BY MATT GLYNN

March 22, 2023

$100M in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off

After donating about $100 million over the course of its 25-year history, the First Niagara Foundation is winding down.

The foundation long outlasted the bank of the same name. And its track record illustrates the philanthropic power that locally based financial institutions can bring to a community.

Cleveland-based KeyBank acquired homegrown First Niagara Bank in 2016. When the deal was completed, it was agreed that the First Niagara Foundation would spend down its resources over time and exit the scene.

That process was anticipated to take five to seven years. It's happening on schedule, after about six-and-a-half years.

The foundation is the legacy of a bank once known as Lockport Savings Bank, which had deep roots in the region. While the foundation was established in 1998 – and originally called the Lockport Savings Bank Foundation – its first executive director wasn't named until 2011, when Elizabeth Gurney was hired.

By that point in First Niagara Bank's history, the bank had embarked on expansions that expanded its footprint far beyond Western New York. Bank executives were making the decisions about philanthropic giving.

“As we spread across the Northeast, they needed some rigor and some process and some real strategy around philanthropy," Gurney said. The foundation focused on supporting education, workforce development and mentoring.

There were big-dollar donations, such as $1 million spread among different organizations for mentoring, and smaller but no less meaningful donations, such as $10,000 grants to individual nonprofit organizations.

Key's purchase of First Niagara was a pivotal moment for the foundation. Gary Crosby, the president and CEO of First Niagara Bank at the time, said it was important to keep the foundation running independently after the bank was sold.

"We wanted to ensure the organizations that had come to depend upon First Niagara could continue to do so for some period of time, and give them time, as well, to prepare for when the day comes when that funding dries up," said Crosby, who became president of the foundation's board of directors.

Key, led by then-chair and CEO Beth Mooney, agreed to contribute $20 million, adding to the roughly $15 million the foundation already had. As things turned out, the foundation would distribute even more than $35 million.

"The good news is, our investments were great, and we ended up giving $45 million," Gurney said. Crosby said the higher amount was a combination of good luck – from a rising stock market – and good financial advice from Alesco Advisors.

With Key entering the picture, the foundation added a "neighbors" pillar to its areas of giving. Gurney said Key's leaders were impressed with the relationships First Niagara had built in neighborhoods in and around Larkinville, where the bank was headquartered.

KeyBank already had its own foundation. In 2019, Gurney added leadership of the KeyBank Foundation to her duties, while she remained based in Buffalo. Since the bank merger, the two foundations have often made donations in partnership with each other, like for ECMC's new emergency and trauma department, and for Say Yes Buffalo.

The First Niagara Foundation was Buffalo-centric and supported a few other regions where First Niagara had a presence. By comparison, the KeyBank Foundation makes donations in the 15 states where Key operates.

"We have more mouths to feed," Gurney said. "We have a lot of communities with a lot of needs."

But Gurney said the KeyBank Foundation will continue to strongly support Western New York, which is KeyBank's No. 2 market after Cleveland.

"We increased Key’s investment in Western New York very intentionally, knowing (the First Niagara Foundation) was going to wind down," she said. "It’s something we’ve been very conscious of and very aware of."

Crosby said he was concerned about filling the philanthropic hole in Western New York that will be created by the First Niagara Foundation's departure.

"But I remain hopeful that KeyBank will step up to the plate," he said. "Will they be able to fill the hole completely and continue to do what we were doing in the aggregate? That could be tough for them, particularly in this environment, for some time to come.

"But I trust that they'll do the best that they can do, because the Western New York market is very important to them," Crosby said.

The region remains home to a number of prominent foundations, including the John R. Oishei Foundation, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has made a big splash since debuting in 2015, and is designed to finish spending down its funds by 2035.

Gurney said she's been encouraged to see greater collaboration among the foundations.

“There should be no competition in philanthropy from funders," she said. "We all need to support this community. There's so much need."

Crosby said the First Niagara Foundation was fortunate to have Gurney as its first – and, as it turned out, only – executive director.

"It's a tough job, especially when you have to say no to somebody or you can't meet their entire request," Crosby said. "But she managed to do it, and do it very well, and made sure that the money went to the places that were most deserving."

