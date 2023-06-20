A Buffalo man who terrorized a couple in their Cheektowaga hotel room has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens also ordered five years of post-released supervision for Robert M. Smith, 35, who was sentenced as a second felony offender.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary, a Class D felony, on Feb. 22.

Prosecutors said the couple confronted Smith about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2021, after they saw him banging on their truck outside their hotel room on Dingens Street.

Smith then smashed windows in the room and attempted to stab the couple with a large piece of broken glass when they blocked the doorway. They eventually barricaded themselves in the bathroom and were not injured.

When Cheektowaga police responded to the scene, prosecutors said, Smith lunged toward one of the officers and was tased before he was taken into custody.