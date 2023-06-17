A 31-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting incident about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the shooting took place in the 900 block of Northampton Street.
Detectives said the man was struck in arm area and was taken by ambulance to ECMC.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
- Dale Anderson
