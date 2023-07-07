The Buffalo Bisons had their best offensive night of the International League season, pounding out 20 hits in a 19-3 road win over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night.

The Bisons’ season-high run total included eight in the first three innings. The game in hand, they scored seven in the ninth inning off Rochester position players Franmil Reyes and Jacob Nottingham.

Every Bisons starter had at least one hit, led by four apiece from Rafael Lantigua and Cam Eden.

Luis De Los Santos was 2 for 4 with five runs batted in, including a grand slam. Lantigua and L.J. Talley each had three runs batted in.

The Bisons also drew 10 walks.

Bisons right-hander Wes Parsons scattered five hits over six innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight. He has 17 strikeouts in his last two starts.

In the first, the Bisons scored runs on Jordan Luplow’s fielder’s choice, Rob Brantly’s single to right and De Los Santos’ sacrifice fly.

In the second, Lantigua’s home run, his fifth of the season, made it 6-0. The Red Wings got a run back on Reyes’ solo home run. Rochester starter Luis Cessa departed after the second, needing 47 pitches.

The Bisons extended the lead to 8-1 in the third when Talley doubled home Brantly, and Tanner Morris’ single plated De Los Santos.

Talley’s two-run home run in the fourth made it 10-1. Addison Barger’s single in the seventh scored Eden and Lantigua to push the lead to 12-1.

The Bisons’ seven runs in the ninth inning came on Davis Schneider’s two-run single, a wild pitch and De Los Santos’ grand slam. Reyes didn’t retire a Bisons batter (four hits and three walks).