Sanjay Sethi, MD, division chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at UBMD Internal Medicine and the Jacobs School of Medicine explained the steps Buffalo residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, should take to protect themselves as a result of the reduced air quality.

Why is the reduced air quality a problem:

Sethi said that poor air quality can add inflammation to the airways leading to the requirement of treatment. People with respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD already experience inflammation in the airways as is. Poor air quality can increase the risk of cardiovascular events. Individuals with lung and heart conditions are the most at-risk.

Symptoms residents should be on the lookout for:

Conditions that individuals should stay alert for include shortness of breath, wheezing, cough, Phlegm production, chest discomfort/pain and fevers. In order to limit the effects of the reduced air quality, Sethi suggests limiting overall time outside, wearing a tight-fighting mask (K-95’s or any standard mask) keeping windows closed while indoors and using air cleaner/purifiers with HEPA filters.

Sethi suggests that special precautions should be taken to reduce vulnerable populations such as elderly individuals and younger populations exposure.