 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buddy

Buddy
Support this work for $1 a month

Buddy DOB 6/2/2022 6 lbs Not neutered Dachshund Mix Good with cats, dogs and children If short and stubby is... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News