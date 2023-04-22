BUCK, Violet V. (nee Dunkle) of Blasdell, NY April 20, 2023; beloved wife of the late Edward Z. Buck; loving mother of Ruth (Dan) Kosakowski, Paul (Susan), Ralph (Nancy) and Dorothy Buck; cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren; dear sister of Ruth (late Michael) Kortash and the late Loyal (late Bertha) Dunkle, late Kenneth (late Thelma) Dunkle, late Charles (late Florence) Dunkle, late John (Jessie) Dunkle and late Cloyd (late Janet) Dunkle; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-5 pm and Monday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 716-646-5555). Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am at First Lutheran Church of Blasdell 66 Arthur Ave. Blasdell, NY 14219. (Please assemble at Church) Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at www. kaczorfunerals.com