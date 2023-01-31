BROWNE Mary Alice (nee McNamara) Passed away on January 28. 2023; Beloved wife of the late Martin Browne; dear mother of M. Joseph (Sue), Raymond, Gary (Kim), Mary Alice (Rick) Recktenwald, Terence (Colleen), Patricia (Bruce) Smith, Jill (Stuart) Holt, Sean (Amy), Don (Melissa) and the late Ned Browne; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren; Sister of the late Edward, Raymond & Richard McNamara. Sister-in-law of Catherine Downs. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12:00 Noon at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, NY. The burial will follow the Mass at Nativity Cemetery. Mrs. Browne was a Graduate of D'Youville College with a Masters in secondary education. She was a Latin teacher at Nichols School and Clarence Central School District, religious education teacher at Nativity of Our Lord Church and a longtime volunteer at Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, St. Vincent de Paul, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site & the American Red Cross. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital and or Roswell Park Institute. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
