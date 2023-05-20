May 16, 2023 Beloved husband of Lorraine U. (nee Uhl) Brown. Devoted father of David (Bobbi), Lindsay (Judy), Jacqueline (Thomas) Scher, Gregory (Suzanne), Rebecca (Christopher) Young and the late Philip and Lawrence Brown. Cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late E. Peter Brown and Faith (Keith) Palmer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a former member and past President of Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 703, Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a parishioner of St. Michael Church. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations, Sunday from 1-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael R. C. Church, 651 Washington St. Buffalo, NY 14203 Monday at 9:30 AM. Please share condolences at mertzfh.com
BROWN David A.
