Brounshidle Post 205 kept its hopes alive in the New York State American Legion baseball tournament with a 10-1 victory Wednesday against the Clinton County Mariners at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton.

Brounshidle scored eight runs in the sixth inning to blow open a 2-1 game. Brendan Buccello drove in two runs without a hit and seven other players each had one RBI.

Nolan Smith and Josh Eagle each had two hits and Brounshidle benefitted from five Clinton County errors.

Thomas Russo III, the All-WNY Small Schools Pitcher of the Year from Roy-Hart, scattered six hits and struck out six with two walks in getting the complete-game victory.

With a 1-1 record in the six-team tournament, Brounshidle was awaiting results later Wednesday to determine if it advanced to Thursday’s semifinals.

Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to defending state champion Greece Post 468 was a pitcher’s duel that was decided by a walkoff walk in the bottom of the seventh.

Smith, the Hamburg ace who was named the All-WNY Large Schools Pitcher of the Year, allowed three runs over six innings and went 3-for-4 at the plate.

NABF Regional

The National Amateur Baseball Federation’s Buffalo Regional begins Thursday with a berth at stake for the Charlie Blackburn Major World Series in Battle Creek, Mich.

The four-team double elimination tournament features two games on Day 1, both at 5:45 p.m. The Orchard Park Sox face the Outlaws at Kenmore West and the Stingers will face the Cleveland Marlins, the lone entrant from out of the area, at Erie Community College.

The Orchard Park Sox won the 2005 national title and are led by Shawn Gavigan. First-year manager Jesse Zellner pilots the Stingers and Matt Schoepflin leads the Outlaws.

The tournament continues with two games Friday and two games Saturday with a winner-take-all game Sunday, if necessary.

The winner of the tournament will join Buffalo Diesel, which won the national championship last year, in the World Series, which is Aug. 2-6.