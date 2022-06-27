BRISOLARI James A.

Of Youngstown, NY, passed away June 25, 2022, after a long battle with kidney disease. He was born in the Bronx, NY on July 9, 1947, the son of the late Carlo and Celeste (Amorosi) Brisolari. He graduated from Mt. St. Michael Academy in the Bronx in 1965 and the University of Oklahoma in 1970. He began his career as an accountant and subsequently became an investment broker for A.G. Edwards and more recently Securities America in Williamsville. Jim enjoyed hunting, golfing, and working in his profession.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elissa J. (Pellerzi) Brisolari, and several family members who reside down state in the metropolitan area. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.