BRISOLARI James A.

The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.