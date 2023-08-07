RED SOX: Outfielder Alex Verdugo returned to the starting lineup a day after he was benched by Alex Cora.

ASTROS: Houston activated right-hander José Urquidy from the 60-day injured list, and the 28-year-old Urquidy started the team's series finale at the Yankees.

RANGERS: Texas All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out of the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's home game against Miami because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left knee contusion.