NATIONALS: Owner Mark Lerner said in a statement behind-the-scenes planning was underway for Stephen Strasburg to announce his retirement but that no such event had be confirmed or promoted for this weekend. Strasburg has not pitched since June 2022.

ROCKIES: Germán Márquez agreed to a $20 million, two-year contract for 2024-25. The deal will allow the right-hander to remain with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

BLUE JAYS: Bo Bichette was activated off the 10-day IL before Friday's game. The All-Star shortstop has a .314 batting average this season but has played in only eight games since the end of July.

TWINS: Slugger Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day IL on Friday with a left foot contusion. The nine-year veteran is hitting .177, with 21 homers this season.