GUARDIANS: Terry Francona said Tuesday that he has had serious talks with the organization about his future, hinting that this could be his final season.

WHITE SOX: Executive VP Ken Williams and GM Rick Hahn were fired on Tuesday. The team plans on having new leadership in place by the end of the season.

ANGELS: Mike Trout was back in the lineup on Tuesday after missing 38 games because of a broken bone in his left hand. Los Angeles went 16-22 without the three-time AL MVP.

ASTROS: Yordan Alvarez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup after the designed hitter slammed his hand in a door at home, injuring his left index finger.

NATIONALS: Manager Dave Martinez has agreed to a new two-year contract with the club he led to the 2019 World Series championship.

YANKEES: Outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza were recalled from Triple-A. Left-hander Carlos Rodón was activated from the 15-day IL.

MARINERS: Bryan Woo was activated from the 15-day IL, and fellow right-hander Luke Weaver was signed to a one-year contract to work out of Seattle's bullpen.

DODGERS: Designed hitter J.D. Martinez was placed on the IL with groin tightness.