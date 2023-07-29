ASTROS: Houston acquired reliever Kendall Graveman from the White Sox Friday in exchange for minor league catcher Korey Lee.

METS: New York began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all time late Thursday night, trading closer David Robertson to Miami for two teenage minor leaguers.

CARDINALS: St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB on Friday for intentionally throwing at Chicago's Ian Happ.

RANGERS: Texas placed All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained tendon in his left wrist. Heim came out of a game at Houston on Wednesday after hurting his wrist on an awkward swing in the fourth inning.

REDS: Manager David Bell received a three-year contract extension.

BLUE JAYS: Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is set to return to Toronto on Tuesday against Baltimore, manager John Schneider said Friday. With the Blue Jays beginning a stretch of 17 games in 17 days Friday, Schneider said Ryu will be part of a six-man rotation.