METS: Dwight Gooden's No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by New York in separate pregame ceremonies next year honoring players who were keys to the team's last World Series title in 1986. Gooden and Strawberry were integral parts of the team, which went an MLB-best 108-54 and then beat Boston in a seven-game World Series.
NATIONALS: Right fielder Stone Garrett was placed on the 10day IL with a fractured fibula after breaking his left leg trying to rob a home run on Wednesday.
REDS: First baseman Joey Votto, who turns 40 on Sept. 10, was placed on the 10-day IL Thursday with left shoulder discomfort.